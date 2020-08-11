Huobi Global announces that JUST (JST) Rallies 55.45% in 15 Mins after listing
Aug 11, 2020, 08:02 ET
LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced the JUST (JST) token listing.
The JST deposit was available at 5:00 UTC on August 11th, 2020. The trading platform will also support three trading pairs JST/USDT, JST/BTC and JST/ETH an hour later at 6:00 UTC.
According to Poloniex research, JUST is a stablecoin project on the TRON Network. It aims to provide a fair and decentralized finance platform for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.
As of 7:00 UTC on August 11th,
- JST price marks $0.09
- JST pops up by 55.45% percent in just 15 mins.
- The jump comes after Huobi Global announces that it is listing JST pairs on its trading platform.
Huobi Global Supports JUST (JST) Airdrop Programme to New Registered Users & Risk Control
Huobi has confirmed the support for the 7.8 million JUST (JST) Airdrop programme.
SOURCE Huobi Group