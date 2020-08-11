Huobi Global announces that JUST (JST) Rallies 55.45% in 15 Mins after listing

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced the JUST (JST) token listing.

The JST deposit was available at 5:00 UTC on August 11th, 2020. The trading platform will also support three trading pairs JST/USDT, JST/BTC and JST/ETH an hour later at 6:00 UTC.

According to Poloniex research, JUST is a stablecoin project on the TRON Network. It aims to provide a fair and decentralized finance platform for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.

As of 7:00 UTC on August 11th,

JST price marks $0.09

JST pops up by 55.45% percent in just 15 mins.

The jump comes after Huobi Global announces that it is listing JST pairs on its trading platform.

Huobi Global Supports JUST (JST) Airdrop Programme to New Registered Users & Risk Control

Huobi has confirmed the support for the 7.8 million JUST (JST) Airdrop programme.



SOURCE Huobi Group