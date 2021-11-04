Huobi Global Introduces Deposit Rate Coupon for European Users

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global announced this week the launch of a deposit rate coupon that aims to incentivize European users to purchase crypto assets with their fiat balance. Users can deposit EUR or GBP via bank transfer and at least one USDT into their Huobi Earn account to receive a deposit rate coupon.

"We see great potential in the European market, so we want to entice our users there to use Huobi Earn products and enjoy an additional 50 percentage points in APY," said Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy at Huobi. "For example, if the current annualized percentage yield (APY) for a Huobi Earn product is 5.88%, then users can enjoy a 55.88% APY after using the coupon."

As the company continues to expand its business globally, Huobi Global is committed to providing its users with the best investment services and opportunities. Huobi Earn has a wide variety of assets with high APY available for depositing. For some mainstream assets such as Tether (USDT), the APY can be as high as 5.88%. The APY earning opportunities are applicable to the more than 83 assets Huobi Global makes available for depositing and investment.

To enhance market liquidity, Huobi Global announced on October 22 that users can enjoy a 1% fee when purchasing crypto assets with a Visa or MasterCard credit card issued in the European Economic Area (EEA).

"These two campaigns reflect our commitment to give back to our communities in Europe, which is also in line with our goal to bring more volume to the local market. With the introduction of the Huobi Earn coupon, we're also enabling users with lower risk appetites to benefit from the steady appreciation of assets and enjoy a relatively high APY, " added Mei.

Event Details

From 10:00 (UTC-3) on Nov 1 to 12:00 (UTC-3) on Nov 14, users can deposit at least 500 EUR or 400 GBP via bank transfer and deposit at least 1 USDT into their Huobi Earn account (Flexible or Fixed) to receive an extra 50 percentage points deposit rate coupon.

*Please note that the coupon is only valid for 7 days after deposit; the APY of the deposit amount that exceeds 1,000 USDT will be calculated based on the original APY.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/.

SOURCE Huobi