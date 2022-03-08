Huobi Global Launches Million Dollar Primebox Promotion to Celebrate Women's Day

LONDON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the kick off of a special Primebox promotion to celebrate International Women's Day, which is held on March 8. The promotion will last from March 7-14.

International Women's Day is an opportunity for people to celebrate and appreciate the advancements and successes of women throughout history. This particular promotion is designed to raise female engagement in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. A recent survey by Blockfi in the U.S. showed that while 24% of American women already own crypto, 75% have only engaged in simple spot trading, meaning that they have yet to take advantage of a full ecosystem that includes earning interest and rewards or engaging in mining and staking. Only one in 20 had reported purchasing NFTs.

This promotion will leverage a unique, interactive user campaign to increase engagement. Users have the chance to win five types of cards, with each representing a different heroine and featuring a unique message. Users can complete a series of tasks to win heroine cards and open mystery boxes. A total prize pool of one million USDT will be divided up amongst the lucky winners.

For the five heroine cards, Huobi Global selected Marie Curie, Cleopatra VII, Mother Teresa, Florence Nightingale, and the archetypal Mother. These figures were chosen for their contributions to society, and to inspire young women to realize their own dreams and aspirations in life.

In addition to the million-dollar prize pool, surprise rewards will be given to ten top-performing female users during the final stage of this promotion. The ten top-performing female users will be invited to create and mint NFTs, and together with the five heroine card NFTs, the collection will be listed on Opensea for sale. Part of the revenue from the sale of NFTs will be used to reward the winners, and the rest of the proceeds will be added to Primebox's existing prize pool of $1 million.

Furthermore, Huobi Global will also launch a series of other events for Women's Day, such as a Derivatives Trading Contest, a Back to Huobi Futures promotion, Huobi Earn Featured, Welcome Bonuses, and four other activities.

This Primebox promotion will last from March 7-14. To learn more, visit: https://www.huobi.com/en-us/topic/activity-sf/guide

