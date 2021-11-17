Huobi Global Launches Second Primelist, Offering Investors Access to New GameFi Project

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced this week the launch of its second Primelist event, offering investors an easy and unique way to access new blockchain projects. The second Primelist project is Gold Fever (NGL), which combines fun and adventure with blockchain technology to achieve an optimal balance between mass adoption and economic utility.

"We are delighted to see 67,000 users across 131 countries participate in our first Primelist event, where they can purchase new tokens with special price incentives. This is what we love to see," said Ciara Sun, head of listing and blockchain investments at Huobi Group.

Starting 10:00 (GMT) on Friday 19th November, users will be able to purchase new GameFi assets on Huobi Primelist through queuing for numbered tickets or holding Huobi Tokens. Users who register through either of the two channels will enter into two separate asset pools, which together account for 0.1% of the total new token supply (1.7 million tokens).

"Similar to the first Primelist event, users can purchase new assets directly with USDT without needing to stake a certain number of tokens in advance, and all HT holders participating in the event will be able to acquire new tokens," added Ms Sun.

The second Primelist event reflects Huobi's efforts to cater to the needs of its users' increasing demand for GameFi projects. The second token to be listed on Primelist will be Gold Fever (NGL), a challenging free-to-play survival RPG hybrid that leverages the power of the blockchain to create a decentralised economy around its limited resources and various NFT items.

"Many investors have heard of our first Primelist project, Immutable X (IMX), whose price change exceeded 4818.75% in 10 minutes after going live on Huobi Global exchange. As a result, they are excited to see this new launch and are expecting another solid performance," added Ms Sun.

2nd Primelist Event Details

Method 1: Users who hold a minimum of 50 USDT can purchase NGL tokens through queuing on 19th November. There will be 2,465 lucky users holding numbered tickets between 1 and 2465 who can acquire 50 USDT worth of NGL tokens.

Method 2: Users who hold a minimum average of 300 HT over the two days from 16:00 (GMT) on 16th November to 15:59:59 (GMT) on 18th November will be able to purchase new assets on 19th November. The system will automatically execute the orders and distribute new assets to each participant, based on the formula below:

*The number of new assets distributed to each user = The order amount of a participant (USDT) /the order amount of all participants(USDT)* The number of new assets offered by the platform

How to Participate

To enter the event, users can simply log in on the event page and hold HT and USDT to purchase new assets. Forty minutes after the promotion ends, users will be able to trade NGL on Huobi Global. To learn more about the promotion, click here.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation, and much more always innovating on the horizon. For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/

