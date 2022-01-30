Huobi Global Rebrands Derivatives Warrant as Huobi Options, Launches Lite Version to Introduce a Superior User Experience

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced that it is rebranding Huobi Derivatives Warrant as Huobi Options. Huobi Options is a line of derivatives products that is designed to help crypto traders at all levels elevate their trading capabilities and open up arbitrage opportunities. This rebranding reflects Huobi Global's commitment to providing a more user-friendly experience. To encourage user adoption, Huobi Global is also launching a simple, easy-to-use Huobi Options Lite version and running a US$100,000 promotional campaign, which will last until 11 February 2022.

Similar to traditional option contracts, Huobi Options provide traders with additional hedging and arbitrage opportunities, giving buyers the right to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price, either before or on a specified date. Traders can use Huobi Options to speculate on future price movements of an underlying asset for income at a much lower cost than the asset itself, or hedge the risk exposure of their existing positions.

Huobi Options are unique in that they encompass a variety of different option types, including European spread options, American options, and touch options, and will expand to include more product types and cryptocurrencies in the future. Currently, Huobi Options cover the following underlying assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin; the latest addition of Dogecoin options sets Huobi Global apart from other cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Options are customized, over-the-counter options that do not incur any transaction fees and are issued solely by Huobi, meaning that traders can only buy options directly from Huobi Global on the official website and mobile app.

To encourage broader use of its options products, Huobi Global is offering ultra-low option prices and launching a user-friendly Huobi Options Lite version for new traders. Traders will be able to customize and trade options in just five simple steps, making it easy for anyone to learn how to design and execute options strategies. Huobi is also running a promotion that offers US$100,000 in rewards and vouchers for traders who use its line of options products. This campaign will last until 11 February 2022.

Huobi Global launched its first line of derivatives products, coin-margined futures, in December 2018. In March and October 2021, Huobi Global launched coin-margined swaps and USDT-margined swaps, respectively. In December 2021, Huobi Global launched USDT-margined futures. The latest addition of Huobi Options rounds out the platform's derivatives offerings and provides traders with yet another way to hedge against risk and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities in the crypto market. In the future, Huobi Global will continue to launch new derivatives products to support crypto traders.

To learn more about Huobi Options, click here. To learn more about the ongoing Huobi Options promotional campaign, which will last until 11 February 2022, click here.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integration blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.

SOURCE Huobi