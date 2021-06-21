Huobi-incubated NFT Platform iBox Launches to Bring Premium NFTs to Asia

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iBox (ibox.com), the first non-fungible token (NFT) platform incubated by Huobi X Center, officially launched to bring premium NFTs to Asia. iBox will work with influencers, artists, and celebrities, as well as widely-recognized brands and intellectual property (IP), to launch exclusive NFT collectibles on its platform.

While the NFT market is growing globally, few platforms and marketplaces cater to the Asia-Pacific region, where the booming art market in countries like China accounts for more than 20 percent of the $63 billion global market. By providing a global-scale NFT platform, iBox is bringing the NFT craze to Asia's luxury market.

iBox is available on Huobi ECO Chain (HECO), an EVM-compatible blockchain that provides developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contacts, and digital assets. The platform integrates with MetaMask, the world's most popular browser-based wallet, to enable one-click sign-ins and allow users to purchase and collect NFTs on iBox. And it's also convenient for mobile users to enter through TokenPocket. Support for other public blockchain networks like Ethereum will be added in the near future.

"We plan on integrating iBox with several public chains in the future while still ensuring secure, low-fee transactions," said Leo Qin, the head of iBox. "iBox supports both ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards, which are crucial in establishing a framework for NFT transactions and improving asset liquidity."

To ensure a strong ecosystem filled with quality NFTs and products, iBox will actively seek out projects with strong foundations, bring well-known intellectual property (IP) to the platform, and partner with famous influencers, artists, and celebrities.

iBox is the first platform incubated by Huobi X Center, which focuses on supporting innovative projects and strategizing with other departments for major projects, such as Metaverse, HT Ecology, and more. By investing in the incubation of startup projects, Huobi X Center is leveraging the strength of the Huobi ecosystem to accelerate the growth of promising projects.

The mission of iBox is to create a highly functional "digital world" through the distribution and creation of high-quality NFTs. The production and research team behind iBox has experience in the development of wallets, smart contracts, and NFTs, as well as expertise in identifying smart contract vulnerabilities for external projects. Team members have contributed to the success of an app with more than 100 million daily active users.

