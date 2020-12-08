Huobi Inno Labs Invests 5 Million USDT Fund to Support Polkadot Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8th, Huobi Inno Labs announced a 5 million USDT investment to the Polkadot Ecosystem Support Fund to promote the development of the Ecosystem and support projects and individuals financially in their contribution promoting the prosperity of the Polkadot ecosystem.

The fund will focus on sponsoring technology development, ecological project development, community and operation promotion activities. Developers, activity initiators, content creators, Polkadot ambassadors and any other individuals and organizations who have plans to contribute to the Polkadot ecosystem can apply for sponsorship through the official email ([email protected]).

With the launch of the Polkadot Mainnet, the crypto market is witnessing a growing participation in this technology, with more than 300 eco-projects currently developing projects on Polkadot. According to statistics, 2019 has seen a significant development project increase of 44% in the Polkadot network, making it one of the most active blockchain ecosystems.

Based on the great potential of the Polkadot ecosystem, Huobi Inno Labs believes that the cross-chain protocol represented by the Polkadot provides a new distributed network solution for the implementation of Web 3.0, brings more innovation opportunities to developers, and is a significant practice for Web 3.0.

"We believe that funds like this are vital to the on-going growth of the blockchain space and are happy to be a part of it. Growing the space is always going to be a team effort, and a decentralized one, so providing funding and support to developers, initiators and creators means we can keep moving forward," according to a spokesperson of Huobi Inno Labs.

In order to support the better development of the Polkadot ecosystem on a global scale, Huobi Inno Labs will focus on sponsoring the following key areas.

1) Technical: technical workshops, project development;

2) Events: offline and online events, Meetups, hackathon, etc.;

3) Content creation: graphics, texts, videos, etc., in any form, as well as Polkadot vertical media networks;

4) Projects linking to Polkadot Treasury, Kusama Treasury that has major contribution to Polkadot Ecology.

Fund application email: [email protected].

Please include the following information in your email.

1) Applicant's Name

2) Applicant's Huobi UID

3) Applicant Contact

4) Applicant company entity (if any)

5) Introduction to the application

6) Budget Request

7) Application Cycle

8) Reasons for applying for sponsorship

In addition to financial support, Huobi Inno Labs can also assist in putting up networks with Huobi's innate resources, such as Huobi wallet, Huobi mining pool, Huobi capital, etc.

