Huobi Launches Advertiser Incentive Plan to Strengthen Its P2P Market

LONDON, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after the launch of its zero-fee policy in May this year, Huobi is pleased to announce an "Incentive Plan" for advertisers with an aim to increase the liquidity of its P2P market by offering users with more choices in relation to price and advertisements while endowing advertisers with more benefits.

"Currently, our zero-fee structure covers 64 payment methods and 30 fiat currencies. We foresee that the exemption of transaction and advertisement posting fees will attract a much wider user base to post orders and trade on Huobi Global. What we need to do, however, is to provide a better onboarding experience and incentives to boost the quality and quantity of advertisements and to provide our users with a safe, fast, and smooth trading experience. Each verified advertiser will have a "V" mark next to its name on the P2P trading page. In order to become a verified advertiser on Huobi Global, the advertiser will be required to pledge a total of 2000HT in advance*. The purpose of this pledge is to protect the interests of our users and ensure the safety and security of P2P transactions." said Ciara Sun, Vice president of Huobi Global Markets.

It is easy for advertisers to gain rewards from the Incentive Plan in most normal cases. Each new advertiser would be able to acquire a reward of 10HUSD if he/she: 1) successfully publishes an advertisement with a sales volume greater than 100 USDT and 2) completes at least 3 orders with this advertisement. If an advertiser completes more than 20 orders with a trading volume greater than 5,000USDT, he/she would be able to obtain an extra 50HUSD.

To participate in this Incentive Plan and obtain a share of the 9,000 HUSD prize pool, advertisers from INR, RUB, UAH, NGN, EUR, GBP and IDR trading zones are required to complete advanced verification and enable phone authentication. This Incentive Plan is specifically open to new advertisers on the P2P market who have never published advertisements on Huobi Global previously and advertisers with an order completion rate of more than 85% at the end of the campaign would be qualified to obtain the relevant rewards.

"In addition to empowering our users with less time and trading costs, we have continued to maintain our risk control capabilities at an advanced level. Currently, orders on the P2P market are monitored around the clock and we have multiple strategies to protect users from being deceived. We also possess a leading anti-money laundering certification system that can identify potentially risky users and would automatically require them to provide additional proofs of their source of funding before completion of any P2P transaction," added Ciara.

* For Latin-American advertisers, the required pledge amount is 5,000USDT.

Statement: Citizens and residents from the U.S., Mainland China and other restricted jurisdictions are not permitted to participate/use the service mentioned above. Huobi may restrict additional jurisdictions from time to time without prior notice.

