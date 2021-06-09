Huobi Launches an Incubator Program to Provide Assets, Resources and Guidance for Startups

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, a world leading cryptocurrency and blockchain company, announced today the initiation of its incubator program, Huobi X Center, who's goal is to empower startups by providing customers a range of resources. With an emphasized focus on new technologies and emerging sectors including DeFi, NFTs, distributed storage, and other innovations, Huobi X Center will drive the development of start-up projects to contribute to the blockchain industry as a whole.

The resources provided through Huobi X Center include:

Funding and Tech Support : Every accepted project will receive access to a workspace, funding, and hands-on assistance.

Public Relations (PR) and Marketing Support : Projects will receive access to professional PR teams to promote their projects, as well as get hands-on training for promotions once the incubation program has ended.

Legal and Financial Guidance: With focus on regulatory compliance in all operating regions, Huobi X Center will provide projects with personnel training, legal and financial guidance.

Continuous Support and Financing: Selected projects will continue to receive funding and support after the incubation program has ended.

The first project incubated by Huobi X Center, iBox, has seen rapid growth since its launch in May 2021. iBox is currently working with influencers, artists, and celebrities, as well as widely recognized brands and intellectual property (IPs), to launch exclusive NFT collectibles on its platform.

"Technology is the primary productive force, and new technology has always been the leading driving force for the healthy and upward development of the blockchain industry," stated Livio, chairman of Huobi X Center. "As a one-stop shop for incubatees, X Center will hold a diversity of programs to support emerging projects. As more products and services are created, we warmly welcome developers and entrepreneurs to join us."

To ensure Huobi X Center cohorts include a diverse range of projects, Huobi X Center will actively recruit new established projects through Huobi University and The Huobi Research Institute, as well as startup camps, hackathons, developer conferences, and community activities. X Center will also consider startup project recommendations submitted through [email protected].

Huobi X Center is currently accepting applications for the program on a rolling basis. To apply, please send emails to [email protected] and complete the application.

About Huobi Group

As a world leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and the integration of blockchain technology to other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry and has created holistic global digital economy ecology.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/.

