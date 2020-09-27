Huobi Launches Dedicated Crypto Trading App for the Russian Market

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, the world's leading digital asset exchange, today released a native mobile app for the Russian market. Available for iOS and Android, Russian users can now access Huobi's spot market and trade hundreds of digital assets and cryptocurrencies via a simple and intuitive mobile app.

As Huobi looks to bolster its presence in emerging markets across the globe, Russia remains one of the company's key markets in the European region. Russian users already account for 10 percent of Huobi's total spot trading volume, but Huobi aims to further expand its market share by providing locals with a professional, safe and transparent trading service delivered in a fully-native mobile format.

"Despite recent speculation about new crypto regulation in Russia, we're fully committed to this market and moving full steam ahead to give local users a more intuitive way to buy and trade crypto from their mobile devices," said Ciara Sun, Vice President, Global Markets at Huobi Group.

From the mobile app, users can access a wide variety of trading pairs, including LTC/BTC, ETH/BTC, BCC/BTC, BTC/USDT, etc., and trading methods, such as limit and market orders. The app also provides users with real-time prices, professional candlestick charts, price alerts, expedited fund availability, and 24/7 customer support.

The launch of the dedicated mobile app underscores Huobi's commitment to the Russian market and follows a recent move to consolidate its partner-operated Russian exchange into the broader Huobi Global ecosystem. According to a recent report by crypto research firm Chainalysis, Russia ranks second in the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Eastern Europe, a finding that closely mirrors Huobi's spot trading activity.

Sun added, "Russia is leading the region in terms of crypto adoption, but it still has a long way to go before it reaches mainstream adoption. With a population of over 144 million people, Russia presents a major growth opportunity for Huobi. For 2021 and beyond, we're aiming to empower 100 million households worldwide to own digital assets and we see Russia playing a crucial role in this vision."

In addition to the mobile app, Huobi has also invested in growing its Russian-language community over the past year. This includes dedicated channels for news, announcements, and company communications on social media platforms like Twitter and messaging apps like Telegram.

