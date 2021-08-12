Huobi Launches P2P Trading Competition with 20,000 HUSD Prize Pool

GIBRALTAR, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi P2P platform, a secure trading platform for digital assets under the Huobi Group, has announced the launch of a new P2P (peer-to-peer) trading competition with a prize pool of 20,000 HUSD.

From August 6th to 18th, new users and advertisers on the Huobi P2P platform can participate in one of the two events for a chance to win rewards.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns regarding the safety of crypto trading and specifically P2P trading, which refers to the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies directly between users. To help protect its users against fraud and other criminal activities, Huobi has an advanced risk control system to secure transactions. This system not only keeps users' data safe but reduces customer friction as it speeds up payment and transactions for trusted users.

Huobi's focus on the safety of its users and their assets has attracted thousands of users from around the world to its P2P trading platform, many of whom have participated in campaigns and competitions.

"In a constantly evolving landscape like digital assets, it's important that we maintain trust and open communication with our community of users and advertisers. Through campaigns like the P2P trading competition, we can engage with them in new ways, as well as reward them for their commitment to Huobi," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Business at Huobi.

How the Competition Works

Promotion A: New User Exclusive Prize Pool of 10,000 HUSD

During the promotion period, all users who complete their first purchase of crypto worth $100 or more on the Huobi P2P platform will equally share the 10,000 HUSD prize pool.

Promotion B: Advertiser Prize Pool of 10,000 HUSD

A prize pool of 10,000 HUSD will be rewarded to eligible advertisers based on the number of users they trade with during the event period. Advertisers cannot trade with the same users to increase their rankings.

Prizes will be distributed as follows:

Advertisers who place 1st-10th in the rankings will equally share the 3,000 HUSD prize.

Advertisers who place 11th-30th in the rankings will equally share the 2,000 HUSD prize.

The remaining eligible advertisers will equally share the 5,000 HUSD prize.

Additionally, the top 30 advertisers will also receive a free upgrade to "V-Advertisers" (Verified Advertisers) for 30 days.

New Payment Methods

Huobi P2P will also add 26 new payment methods this week for the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with available fiat currency. With the addition of these new methods, there will be a total of 97 supported on the Huobi P2P platform.

"The addition of these new payment methods will enable users to trade and receive cryptocurrencies more easily," added Ciara.

For the full P2P trading competition guidelines and the terms and conditions, visit https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/84882476527338.

*Citizens and residents from the U.S., Mainland China and other restricted jurisdictions are not permitted to participate in the event / use the services mentioned above. Huobi may restrict additional jurisdictions from time to time without prior notice.

