Huobi Launches Regulated Fiat-To-Crypto & Crypto-To-Crypto OTC Service For High Volume Traders

"We see a lot of appetite out there from players in more established financial markets when it comes to digital assets, but many are still uncomfortable jumping into unregulated trading environments," said Jeff Adams, Senior Sales Manager for Huobi Global. "We also see an unfilled need for services aimed at those looking to make large volume transactions. Huobi OTC Desk is a big step forward to filling both of those needs."

Adams announced the launch during a Huobi breakfast meet up in New York City.

The addition of Huobi OTC Desk advances Huobi's evolution as a full-service market facilitator in digital asset trading. OTC has long been one of the key trading activities in the traditional finance world, and now it is an integral part of Huobi's trading solutions for professional, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Huobi's DLT license was among the first batch of licenses awarded by Gibraltar, which is the first jurisdiction to introduce a purpose-built DLT regulatory framework.

What are Huobi OTC Desk's key advantages?

Trading on exchanges can be complex for high volume transactions and users may not know their final execution price before a trade actually takes place. When trading on Huobi OTC Desk, however, users are provided with a real time quotation which also effectively serves as their execution price.

Competitive pricing and excellent liquidity for large volume transactions.

Huobi OTC Desk users gain access to dedicated support teams.

Huobi OTC Desk is not intended for users in the United States.

How is Huobi OTC Desk different than Huobi Global's retail OTC service?

Through Huobi Global's retail OTC service, users trade with other users, whereas Huobi OTC Desk is a service provided by Huobi Gibraltar with a license under Gibraltar's DLT regulatory framework. To learn more or to apply for a Huobi OTC Desk account, users can email otcdesk@huobi.com

