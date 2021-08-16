Huobi Launches Second Primepool Event to Further Strengthen Its Platform Token HT

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, announced today the launch of the second Primepool event following the successful completion of the first Primepool event last week. With a total of 16.83 million newly-listed token rewards, the launch of the second event underscores Huobi's efforts to fulfill its commitment to its community while also enhancing the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem.

"We were thrilled to see 3,256 users spanning 79 countries participate in the first Primepool event, resulting in a 3% increase in the price of HT within the first 25-35 minutes," stated Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Markets at Huobi Group. "Through events like Primepool, we're able to engage with our users in a more direct and interesting way, as well as reward them for their commitment to Huobi."

The previous "stake to earn new tokens" event yielded positive results. DeFine (DFA), which started at the opening price of 0.100 Tether (USDT), skyrocketed to 3.5767 USDT with the price change breaking 3476.7% in only 5 minutes. The annualized yield of DFA mining was as high as 514% and 1,173% for APENFT(NFT). The highest increase of DFA and NFT mining were 4500% and 6500%, respectively.

The second project listed on Primepool is Sakura (SKU), a cross-chain DeFi infrastructure based on the Substrate architecture for the Kusama network. Using the original Clover feeconomics design, Sakura allows users to enjoy gas-free transactions without having to keep SKUs in their wallets to trade on the Sakura network.

The upcoming event also utilizes a tiered rewards system, offering retail investors even more opportunities to profit. Users who want to obtain SKU in the 2nd Primepool event can simply stake a fixed amount of HT or Clover Finance (CLV).

Ciara added, "The first Primepool event has been a huge success as many of our users gained their anticipated rewards, so I believe the second Primepool will embrace more participants and bring greater opportunities for our community."

Huobi Primepool Event

Event 1. On August 16th at 8:00 through August 23rd at 8:00 (UTC), users can join SKU mining by staking a fixed amount of HT or CLV. The mining rewards will be distributed based on the user's staking allocation on that day of. Users can withdraw the staking tokens at any time.



The mining prize pool for each stage are as follows:

24-hour HT mining rewards: 4.4 million SKU (1st Round); 250,000 SKU (2nd Round)

24-hour CLV mining rewards: 800,000 SKU (1st Round); 50,000 SKU (2nd Round)

Event 2. On August 16th at 8:00 through August 23rd at 7:59:59 (UTC), users who lock in no less than 10 HT or 100 CLV can participate in SKU mining. 80 lucky users will be chosen by the system at random to share in a 30,000 SKU rewards pool.



The mining rewards for each stage are as follows:



Round 1: 20 lucky users will win 600 SKU each.

Round 2: 60 lucky users will win 300 SKU each.

How to Participate

To enter the event, users can simply log in to the event page and flexibly lock in HT to earn mining rewards. To learn more, visit https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/104883081799613

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation, and much more always innovating on the horizon. For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/

SOURCE Huobi