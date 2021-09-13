Huobi Launches Solana (SOL) Staking, Enabling More Investors to Participate in its Ecosystem

GIBRALTAR, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, the world's largest staking mining pool under Huobi Group, today launched Solana (SOL) staking, to give investors an easy and quick way to vote for notes and earn rewards on the platform. Users can participate and enjoy up to 5% annualized returns by staking a minimum of 0.1 SOL.

Staking on a public chain is often a difficult process, as the barrier to entry is generally higher. Investors are often required to have large token balances before they can participate in Proof of Stake (PoS) for many public chains. Verifying the content of each block is also a rigorous multi-step process, from the complex computer configuration to the round-the-clock online connection required. However, with the launch of the SOL staking channel on Huobi Pool, a typical token holder can participate and take advantage of node benefits, such as receiving profits from block generation.

"Huobi Pool is proud to provide a gateway into the staking process for our users to earn rewards, by leveraging our experience in the on-chain governance and operations. Through this initiative, we can encourage our users to participate and engage with the SOL community more. We look forward to stepping up interaction with the community and welcome more projects in the near future," said Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group.

The launch of SOL staking on Huobi Pool coincides with a period of accelerated growth for the Solana ecosystem. While the market price fluctuates across the board, SOL remains strong and reached a record level, making it one of the most talked-about and popular projects in the crypto space lately.

Huobi has initiated a staking campaign from September 10, 2021 at 10:00 (UTC). Participants are required to stake a minimum of 0.1 SOL, and users holding a minimum of 10,000 Huobi Pool Tokens (HPT) within the campaign period will receive EOS, TRX, CMT, IOST, or other airdrop rewards daily. For more details, users may visit Huobi Global's official website or use the Huobi App (version 6.1.2 or above).

About Huobi Pool

As an integral part of Huobi Group's ecosystem, Huobi Pool focuses on PoW mining and staking mining. With many public chain nodes and as the largest staking pool and leading PoW pool, Huobi Pool is dedicated to providing one-stop financial services to all digital users. Visit www.hpt.com for more information.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by liquidity and real-trading volume. Trusted by users in over 170 countries, the Huobi platform is dedicated to improving financial freedom and inclusive access for all users. Huobi boasts an unmatched portfolio of crypto product offerings. This includes trading and financial products, cryptocurrency and blockchain financial infrastructure solutions, education, data and research, social welfare, investment, and incubation. We are always continuing to innovate on our future horizon.

For more information, please visit https://blog.hbg.com/.

SOURCE Huobi