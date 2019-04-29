Huobi Looks To The Future Of Blockchain In Hainan

"The public sector, project teams, and blockchain companies like ours all have important roles to play in advancing the spread of blockchain technology into people's lives," said Yuan, at the Hainan Blockchain Technology Seminar, which was co-sponsored by the Hainan Provincial Cyber Security Association and Huobi China. Yuan also pointed to the government of Hainan as an outstanding example of this. "The Hainan government is providing a strong environment for the development of blockchain and the application of technologies."

Among other attendees at the conference were Yang Dawei, Deputy Director of the Office of Hainan Provincial Cyberspace Affairs; and Sun Yi, Director of the Blockchain Laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Computing Technology. Liu Erwu, Preparatory Group Chair of IEEE Blockchain China and Chairman of the IEEE Shanghai Blockchain Group, Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and Professor of Tongji University, was also in attendance. Liu shared information about IEEE blockchain local group development in China, including the background, mission and construction of the IEEE Blockchain Initiative (BCI).

Liu discussed how the IEEE BCI sets an important milestone in piloting the progress of global blockchain technology and industry, and is vitally crucial to promoting healthy and orderly development of blockchain industrial ecology.

He further pointed out that, with the advent of 5G era, the public should pay more attention to growing relationship between blockchain technology and Internet of Things (IoT), provide privacy-preserving, reliable and clean data, and make preparations for 6G era in the future.

