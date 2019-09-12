Huobi Moves Full Speed Into Turkey by Hosting the Eurasia Blockchain Summit

In hosting the summit, Huobi will bring together leading blockchain companies, professionals, and speakers to help further the adoption of blockchain technologies in Turkey and throughout Europe. The first annual Eurasia Blockchain Summit will see industry experts gather, together with local and international crypto adopters, to discuss methods in advancing the development and application of blockchain technology. Huobi will play a pivotal role in supporting the inaugural summit while augmenting its own expansion efforts in Turkey.

Announcing Huobi Global's support for the initiative, CEO Livio Weng said: "Turkey has been an important market for us this year. Our team has been on the ground to fulfil the promises we made to the users and bring in key industry leaders to trigger conversations around blockchain that were long overdue for Turkey. As a part of this initiative, expect bigger announcements from us in the coming three months."

Turkish government officials and c-level representatives from local banks, including BKM and SabanciDx, are also expected to make appearances at the event to discuss how the banking sector can utilize blockchain technology and payment systems in emerging markets. The event is designed to kickstart conversations around blockchain innovation and adoption domestically, and to signal to the world that Turkey is ready for blockchain expansion.

"Blockchain technology is set to be one of the most critical technological development for Turkey in the upcoming years," said Arfat Cenk Erkin, Founding Partner of Kemer Partners, "By organising the first annual Eurasia Blockchain Summit, we are giving Turkey the recognition it deserves as a hub for future development, for this year and many years following."

Huobi has previously announced its intentions to expand into the Turkish market, where real estate firms have also observed strong demand for crypto property purchases. The country has blossomed into a thriving crypto nation and a much-coveted theater of commerce for exchanges and crypto businesses. Bitcoin is as popular as forex in Turkey, where 20% of the populace own cryptocurrency. Turkish demand for digital assets has risen due to ballooning inflation, and depreciation of the Lira. It is also worth noting the Lira is the 5th most popular fiat-crypto pair in the world.

In addition to Huobi Group CFO Chris Lee, Huobi Global CEO Livio Weng, and Huobi Research CEO Hubery Yuan, notable guest speakers at the summit will include Turkish-American computer scientist Prof. Emin Gün Sirer, local exchange BTCTurk's CEO Özgür Güneri, CoinMarketCap's VP of Strategy Spencer Yang, and Proof of Capital's Chris McCann and Edith Yeung. Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now .

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. For more info, visit www.hbg.com

About Kemer Partners

With its well-established network and intense capabilities, Kemer Partners provides intelligent and effective solutions as well as reliable source of information to the clients through advisory services ranging from corporate finance to international trade in numerous sectors. For more info, visit http://www.kemerpartners.com/en

