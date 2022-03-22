Huobi NFT Launches Global-exclusive Hanazawa Kana NFT Series

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi NFT, the official non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace of Huobi Global, today announced that it has partnered with blockchain game distribution platform NEXTYPE to launch an exclusive, never before seen NFT collection featuring renowned Japanese actress and singer Hanazawa Kana.

Best known for her outstanding voiceover performances in popular Japanese anime including Nadeko Sengoku in Monogatari and other famous characters, Hanazawa Kana is an icon in the Japanese anime industry.

Named "My MetaGirl!", this world-first series features NFTs modeled after photos from Hanazawa Kana's personal collection, including scenes showcasing key highlights in her illustrious career. The series will allow fans to own an exclusive form of their idol's merchandise, while providing gaming benefits on NEXTYPE's platform.

The launch of "My MetaGirl!" will see a total of 6,800 NFT Mystery Boxes being released, priced at 99 USDT per box. Each Mystery Box will contain one NFT, which can be classified into one of four rarity categories: N (Normal), R (Rare), SR (Super Rare) and SSR (Super-Super Rare). Only 10 SSR NFTs will be released globally to lucky purchasers of the NFT Mystery Boxes. All NFTs in the series not only have collectible value but can also be used in the NEXTYPE ecosystem to earn profits - the higher the rarity of an NFT the user owns, the higher the NT (NEXTYPE) token mining output increase (Table1).

Benefits of Hanazawa Kana NFT in NEXTYPE Ecosystem RANK BENEFITS SSR Increase the NT output in all Master Mining Pools by 100% 2 hours per day SR Increase the NT output in all Rookie Mining Pools by 100% 2 hours per day R Increase the NT output in all Rookie Mining Pools by 100% 1 hour per day N Increase the Gold Coin output by 10%

(Table 1)

Interactive opportunities with Hanazawa Kana

The entire Hanazawa Kana NFT collection consists of 18 NFT designs, of which two fall into the SSR category. The first is an exclusive customization of "My MetaGirl", with special, unique greetings penned by Hanazawa Kana herself. The second is a commemorative birthday edition which contains a unique animation display.

Users who hold a SSR NFT within two weeks of launch will receive a Hanazawa Kana figurine and a concert ticket1, subject to such user being a holder of the SSR NFT, based on a wallet address snapshot to be taken on 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 4, 2022.

Users who have collected the entire set of 18 NFTs (i.e. at least 1 NFT of each design) issued for sale on Huobi NFT will be awarded an opportunity for a 10-min video chat with Hanazawa Kana2 and receive 5 NFTs of NEXTYPE game, subject to such user being the holder of the entire set of 18 NFTs based on a wallet address snapshot to be taken at 10:00 AM (UTC) on April 22.

In addition, users who purchase 5 or more Mystery Boxes during the mystery box event will get the opportunity to share in a $20,000 NT prize pool and the chance to win an autographed photograph of the actress.

The NFT wave, which hit consumers in early 2021, shows no sign of abating, especially with the up-and-coming Metaverse and its focus on DeFi, GameFi and VR Technology. The practice of releasing NFTs via a limited number of mystery boxes has proven hugely popular with fans, and buying booms often accompany the launch of an exquisite NFT collection.

"NFTs will play a significant role in the upcoming Metaverse, with a focus promoting both creativity and authenticity," said Huobi NFT Team. "We introduced on-chain credentials to represent users' Web3 identities and granted users access to the Huobi NFT Metaverse in December last year. The launch of this exclusive Hanazawa Kana collection further emphasizes our commitment to both fans and the development of the Web3 space."

The Hanazawa Kana NFTs mystery boxes sale will begin at 8:00 AM (UTC) on Mar 22, 2022. Users can access Huobi NFT by clicking: https://nft.deepsuns.com/en-us/mbox/

About Huobi NFT

Huobi NFT is the official NFT platform of Huobi Global. The platform will not only provide users of Huobi Global with the world's best NFT assets, but also provide more application scenarios for various NFT assets to manifest their respective value. Users of Huobi NFT can realize NFTs' utility and commercial value through accessing products in the Huobi ecosystem. In the future, the platform will also leverage its ecosystem development to create an entrance to the metaverse, with a foundation based on NFT assets.

Users from the following jurisdictions are prohibited from using all services of Huobi Global: Mainland China, The United States of America, Canada, Japan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Singapore and Crimea.

[1] This benefit is intended to be defined more clearly in the future and can be subject to changes in case of circumstances beyond the reasonable control of relevant organizing parties. [2] The number of participants in the video chat will depend on how many users have the full set of 18 NFTs as at the time of the snapshot.

SOURCE Huobi NFT