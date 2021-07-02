Huobi Obtains Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Financial Inc., branded as "Huobi," announced today that it has passed the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment and obtained the PCI DSS certification on the 7th of June. Following the acquirement of the certificate, Huobi has optimized its card binding process to enhance card information security, and users would be able to see a PCI logo on the card binding interface when they purchase crypto assets.

The PCI DSS is a set of security standards formed by Visa, MasterCard, Discover Financial Services, JCB International, and American Express in 2004. PCI DSS aims to secure credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud, and is currently one of the most stringent and highest-level security certification for financial institutions in the world.

"PCI certification is considered the best practice for the safeguarding of sensitive data and information, thereby helping us build long-lasting and trusting relationships with our customers. In order to obtain the certification, Huobi has to pass a comprehensive review of 12 requirements and more than 200 assessments based on the PCI DSS standards," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Huobi Global Markets.

PCI certification ensures the security of card data through a set of requirements which include a number of commonly recognized best practices such as installation of firewalls, use of anti-virus software, and encryption of data transmissions. In addition, businesses must monitor access to network resources and restrict access to cardholder data.

"Successfully passing the strict and complicated certification process indicates that Huobi possesses leading capabilities on security operation and safety protection. It also reflects our great emphasis on cardholders' information security. We believe that we can maintain our security construction work at an advanced level by leveraging our advantages in technology R&D and experiences in operation and management," added Ciara.

Statement: Citizens and residents from the U.S., Mainland China and other restricted jurisdictions are restricted from using Huobi's services. Huobi may restrict additional jurisdictions from time to time without prior notice.

SOURCE Huobi