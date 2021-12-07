Huobi Pool Launches Aelf (ELF) Staking, Enabling Investors to Enjoy Node Benefits through Participation in the ELF Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, the world's largest staking pool under Huobi Group, today announced the launch of Aelf (ELF) staking, offering investors a quick and easy way to vote for nodes and earn rewards on the platform. Users will be able to enjoy 10% annualized returns by staking a minimum of 1 ELF token.

Staking on a public chain offers investors who want to hold their tokens long term an additional chance to earn profits. However, this is hard to realize for individual holders because they are often required to have large token balances.

As a crucial part of Huobi Group's ecosystem, Huobi Pool is committed to increasing users' returns on their investments through staking. With the launch of the ELF staking channel on Huobi Pool, individual holders can easily participate in node voting and receive profits from block generation.

Aelf is a digital asset technology company that is building a fully-functional blockchain infrastructure to support the booming sector, while connecting with existing ecosystems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aelf tackles the communication problems that often exist within public chains by offering a one-stop solution that includes Aelf Mainnet, Oracle, and other supporting services.

"In recent years, many digital assets have become increasingly difficult to mine or stake and individual holders often stand little chance of successfully finding a block and earning a reward. However, by launching gateways such as ELF staking, we are enabling holders to participate in the project's ecosystem and collaborate with one another, thereby dramatically increasing their chances of success," said Jeff Mei, Director of Global Strategy at Huobi Group.

Huobi Pool's latest staking campaign for Aelf went live on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Users can participate in the event and enjoy APY up to 10% by staking a minimum of 1 ELF token. The rewards for staking are dynamic and the APR will vary according to the rules set by Aelf. Users who hold no less than 10,000 HPT on Huobi Pool can receive either EOS, TRX, CMT, IOST, or other token rewards on a daily basis.

