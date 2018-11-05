Huobi Pool Sees 287% Growth In Q3

"Our performance in Q3 continued to show the strength of our business model," said Huobi Vice President Livio Weng. "Compared to the current downturn in the blockchain industry as a whole, we are quite pleased with Huobi Pool's performance."

Computing power for the Proof-of-Work (PoW) side of the business increased from 200P to 1500P and constituted a large part of the overall growth. The Delegated Proof-Of-Stake (DPoS) side of the business also expanded. While Huobi Pool's customer base remained dominated by large miners, the number of small and medium sized miners rose. Over the course of the past quarter, the company's cash flow increased and its debt levels shrank, Weng said.

