Huobi Research Institute Published Latest Report on Layer 2 bridges

There has been an exceptional growth of the layer 2 ecosystem of Ethereum since September, as the total value locked in layer 2 increased six times. However, Huobi Research Institute found that restricted layer 2 interoperability leads to three severe consequences: fragmented liquidity, isolated systems and low composability. The team recognized that raising layer 2 adoption is challenging if these issues continue to exist.

In the second chapter, the team illustrated how token bridges facilitate moving tokens across various layer 2 networks with improved time efficiency, and therefore rebinding liquidity. Two different types of implementations of these token bridges are introduced.

Moving on, the report explained that enabling cross-layer smart contract interaction is the ultimate solution for layer 2 interoperability. A current prototype of this solution as well as possible future iterations are discussed.

In summary, the team believe that improving layer 2 interoperability will accelerate mainstream adoption of Ethereum layer 2, and from token bridges to bridges that enable cross-layer smart contract interaction is the necessary path towards a thriving ecosystem.

