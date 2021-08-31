Huobi Research Institute Publishes Latest Report on DAO

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Research Institute, the leading blockchain application research organization, today published its latest research report on distributed autonomous organizations, or DAOs.

The report includes comprehensive research on DAOs and will be released in 3 parts. This is the first part of the report, and focuses on DAOs' definition & history, as well as their classification methods.

Part 1's Main Content

A Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO) is a form of organization that may be built on blockchain technology. DAOs make decisions in a decentralized environment under shared rules, where tasks are accomplished automatically. The concept was originated by Daniel Larimer and refined by Vitalik Buterin. The development DAOs have undergone extensive ups and downs over the past eight years, including the Introduction Period, Chaos Period, Reconstruction Period, and the current Exploration period.

Mainstream classification of DAOs includes sorting them into general and specific categories, by blockchain layer structure, by application scenarios , etc. For comparative analysis purposes, we also classify DAOs by their governance frameworks: 1) by coordinating mechanisms, such as off-chain proposals, entry eligibility, proposal prediction markets, 2) by voting mechanisms, such as the widely adopted token-based quorum voting mechanism, execution voting, permissioned relative majority voting, etc.

The upcoming 2nd and 3rd parts will focus on the pros and cons of several examples under certain governance frameworks, their capabilities and limitations, and the future prospects of DAOs.

About Huobi Research Institute

The Huobi Blockchain Application Research Institute (referred to as "Huobi Research Institute") was established in April 2016. Since March 2018, it has been committed to researching and exploring the various fields of the blockchain industry. Huobi Research Institute's goal is to accelerate the research and development of blockchain technology, promote blockchain applications in certain industries, and grow the blockchain industry's ecosystem. Huobi Research Institute's research covers industry trends, technology pathways, innovative applications in the blockchain field, exploration of different models, etc. Based on its principles of public welfare, rigor and innovation, Huobi Research Institute will carry out extensive, in-depth partnerships with governments, enterprises, universities and other institutions, in order to build a research platform that can cover a complete chain of industries under blockchain. Huobi Research Institute's industry professionals provide solid theories and analyses of trends to promote the healthy, sustainable development of the entire blockchain industry.

For more details, please visit ： https://huobiresearch.medium.com/an-overall-observation-of-daos-development-and-governance-mechanism-806d32eb605

Contact Huobi Research Institute:

Consulting email: [email protected]

Official website: https://research.huochaintech.com/

WeChat: HuobiCN

Sina Weibo: Huobi Blockchain Research Institute

https://www.weibo.com/u/6690456123

Twitter: @Huobi_Research

https://twitter.com/Huobi_Research

Medium: Huobi Research

https://medium.com/@huobiresearch

SOURCE Huobi Research