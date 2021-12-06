Huobi Research Institute Publishes Report on Fed Tapering and its Potential Effects on Cryptocurrency Markets

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Research Institute, the leading blockchain application research team, has published its latest research report: Taper Landed: the Turning Point of The Cryptocurrency Market is Coming? The report discusses Fed tapering in the U.S. and its potential impact on cryptocurrency markets.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Federal Reserve loosened its monetary policy and the government spent trillions to fight off an economic slump. The money supply ballooned; it is estimated that one-fifth of all US dollars in circulation was created in 2020. But all of that may now be coming to an end. On November 4th, the U.S. Federal Resource announced the beginning of its tapering activities, slowing down its purchases of asset in the open market, amidst widespread fears of inflation.

This report by Huobi Research Institute takes a look at the impact of tightening monetary policies in the U.S., and their potential impact on cryptocurrency markets. Our research analysts compare this tapering initiative with ones from years past, predicting potential effects on liquidity and asset prices.

"This move could have big implications for cryptocurrency market prices. A lot of excess money has poured into cryptocurrencies since last year, propelling prices to all-time highs. This may be unsustainable and Fed tapering could pop this bubble as we head into 2022," said William Li, the Chief Researcher of Huobi Research Institute.

