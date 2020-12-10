Huobi Singapore donates SGD$30,000 to the SUSS' Inclusive Fintech Fund to promote blockchain education

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Singapore, a global digital assets trading platform, gifted SGD$30,000 (or the equivalent of 7,500 Huobi Tokens) to the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in support of their Inclusive Fintech Fund. This is the first cryptocurrency exchange to donate towards inclusive fintech at SUSS, demonstrating Huobi Singapore's commitment towards financial inclusivity and accessible education.

Blockchain technology has a bigger impact on the world now, with more industries utilising blockchain in everyday payments and services. There is a greater awareness and desire for higher learning; Huobi Singapore hopes that this donation will be used to further aid the growth and understanding of the space and technology.

Established to encourage inclusive FinTech and Blockchain initiatives, the fund aims to support the university in its aim to bridge communities from the academia and industry to learn from each other on the latest and most relevant topics on FinTech, blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and to explore together the potential of blockchain technology to bring about financial integration and inclusion.

"Inclusive Fintech aims to use technology to serve and support the underserved and unbanked communities in developing nations, addressing the issues of income inequality, the protection of the vulnerable, and the provision of access to cheap capital. Through these efforts, there is a levelling of the playing field, with a more equitable distribution of wealth for greater sustainability and stability in our region and beyond. Huobi's support demonstrates their commitment towards Inclusive Fintech and investors' education, and we look forward to working more closely with them in the future," Professor David Lee said.

Edward Chen, COO of Huobi Singapore said, "Huobi believes in providing our users with better accessibility and opportunities to learn about digital finance. By supporting the SUSS' Inclusive Fintech Fund, we hope this can help bring about more awareness and learning opportunities about new emerging technologies like blockchain. As one of Singapore's top digital assets trading platform, we are open to working with more local authorities as well as ecosystem partners, to elevate Singapore's status as a digital economy."

Huobi Singapore is a leading global digital asset exchange platform under Huobi Technology Limited. Through its technological innovations and compliance, Huobi Singapore provides users with a comprehensive ecosystem of products and offerings, including: cryptocurrency trading for retail and institutional users, cloud solutions, education, data and research, investment, and more.

