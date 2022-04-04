Huobi Tech Launches GameFi Hackathon of a million-dollar prize pool with NEXTYPE

The company also plans to invest in this world's leading integrated blockchain game distribution platform

HONG KONG, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", stock code: 1611. HK) today announced the launch of a GameFi hackathon jointly with NEXTYPE, which will attract participants with a million-dollar prize pool. The company also said it reached an investment intention and plans to make the strategic investment in NEXTYPE.

Huobi Tech wants to open the GameFi 2.0 era as a super-partner of NEXTYPE, a world-leading integrated blockchain game distribution platform, find high-quality projects all over the world, boost continuous development of the industry, and lead the game fields to embrace Web 3.0.

Find Future GameFi – The NEXTYPE x Huobi Tech Metaverse Hackathon ("The Hackathon") will set up a million-dollar prize pool by Huobi Tech, NEXTYPE and other partners. The Hackathon is specially partnered with OKC and BGA (Blockchain Game Alliance) and sponsored by BitKeep Wallet, Lead Wallet, MAP Protocol, Huobi Japan Inc., MDEX, HyperPay, and D'CENT Wallet.

As the hottest buzzword in the blockchain industry, Metaverse works as a combination of Virtual and Reality and, in the future may play a more important role with the GameFi in Play-to-Earn (P2E) mode for crypto users. We believe GameFi will provide a channel for users to explore and enter Metaverse, as many internet giants and well-known traditional game enterprises are already testing the waters in this field.

The Hackathon is open to all developers interested in contributing to the development of GameFi and Metaverse. We offer all-circle incubation services covering financing, project optimization, resource integration, operation and distribution, marketing and so on, to spur the evolvement of GameFi and introduce more excellent GameFi products to the market.

Details of the Hackathon

Time: The Hackathon officially starts on April 4th and lasts for 2 months; Process: There will be online registration, projects review, Demo Day, GameFi round table, and other sections. Finally, 10 Top Tier excellent projects will be selected to enter the GameFi Incubator; Prize support: more than $1,000,000 prize support; Token listing: opportunities provided by exchanges partners; Brand exposure support: media exposure and community communication opportunities from Huobi Tech, NEXTYPE, and other partners; Investment opportunity: potential investments from Crypto VCs.

As the world's leading integrated blockchain game distribution platform, NEXTYPE is committed to providing players with a one-stop service and top-notch experience of blockchain game and a Gameverse. Offering developers and players with the most convenient and friendly GameFi tools, it has attracted 400000 active users to experience NEXTYPE products and the fun of play2earn, since the launch of its first game. NEXTYPE has established cooperation and strategic partnerships with over 100 excellent projects, and more than 500 high-quality communities, and over 100 influencers. To further support potential projects, NEXTYPE will build up a "NEXTYPE IN" GameFi Incubator with well-known Crypto VCs and other partners.

Metaverse and Web 3.0 are two shining gems to most internet industry players. Metaverse contributes to application scenarios and lifestyles in the future, while Web 3.0 is the infrastructure and the future of technology development.

As a fintech holding company driven by blockchain technology and strategic investment, Huobi Tech specializes in digital assets, we provide safe, compliant, professional and efficient one-stop services across the entire digital assets and blockchain ecosystem. The plan to invest in NEXTYPE is a crucial part of Huobi Tech's roadmap in Web 3.0 and Metaverse.

To know more about the Hackathon, please visit: https://hackathon.nextype.finance.

