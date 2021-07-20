Huobi Wallet Expands Support for Polygon Network

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Wallet, the professional, multi-chain light wallet of Huobi's digital asset ecosystem, launched today the expanded support for the layer 2 scaling solution Polygon . The wallet now enables users to create and import their Polygon addresses through the Huobi Wallet and access decentralized apps (dApps) on the Polygon network.

Huobi Wallet is also launching an airdrop campaign in partnership with Polygon starting July 15th to July 21st, and will randomly select 1000 eligible users to share 5000 USD of MATIC.

Huobi Wallet users are taking advantage of decentralized finance (DeFi) apps on a daily basis. The wallet was recently upgraded to better support DeFi solutions as it seeks to provide the best user experience possible.

"Wallets act as an important gateway and fundamental infrastructure for the crypto industry," said Liser Lee, Lead of Huobi Wallet. "We see problems, however, with some existing products in the market, such as product form, product positioning, and the over-simplification of a product's functions. Through integrations with networks like Polygon, we are committed to providing users with diversified services and products with better-integrated functions."

Expanded support for Polygon allows Huobi Wallet for faster and cheaper transactions and provides easier access to dApps on the network.

Huobi Wallet is designed to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets while allowing users to retain control of their private keys and thus, full ownership of their digital assets. Huobi Wallet also leverages multiple blockchain security-related patents, including patents for security isolation and data encryption, to provide state-of-the-art protection for digital assets. Usually, high transaction costs can limit users' activities and even prevent some users from participating in the ecosystem altogether. This is an issue Huobi Wallet aims to alleviate.

Polygon strives to solve the scalability and usability challenges while considering leverage and decentralization as the backbone for existing developer community-based ecosystems.

This integration will help Polygon users acquire income streams from native staking for the non-ERC20 asset. Furthermore, this will be useful for users through deposits that are devoid of external interventions. Participants in the DeFi system also share gains from portions of financial symbolic authority.

"We are excited to work with top blockchain wallet Huobi Wallet to expose Polygon developers to a larger audience through a top wallet with easy user interface and user experience," said Min Kim, CMO of Polygon.

Airdrop Campaign: How to Participate

To celebrate the launch of the integration, Huobi Wallet is launching an airdrop campaign in partnership with Polygon starting July 15th at 8:00 UTC to July 21st at 15:59 UTC.

To participate, users will create/import Polygon addresses through Huobi Wallet. 1000 eligible users will be randomly selected to share the total prize: 5000 USD of MATIC. Multiple entries are not allowed.

The rewards will be sent to winners via their Huobi Wallet accounts within 7 days of the end of the campaign. To learn more, visit:

https://support.huobiwallet.com/hc/en-us/articles/4403658978201-Huobi-Wallet-Will-Add-Polygon-Support-Win-a-Share-of-5-000-



About Huobi Wallet

Huobi Wallet is a professional multi-chain light wallet. Based on the combined security expertise and technology development of the Huobi Group in the field of blockchain, Huobi Wallet provides a safe, easy-to-use digital wallet that supports 20 types of digital assets and thousands of tokens including BTC, ETH, HECO, BSC, and EOS. By integrating a variety of DApp interfaces, Huobi Wallet helps users easily manage multi-chain assets and track their DeFi mining income. Huobi Wallet also allows users to manage their private keys independently.

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 450+ Dapps, ~350M txns, and ~13.5M+ unique users.

