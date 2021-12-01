Huobi Wallet Launches HEarn, Making Digital Wealth Management Safe and Secure

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Wallet, the professional, multi-chain light wallet of the Huobi ecosystem, today announced the launch of HEarn. HEarn is a new crypto-asset management tool that provides users with greater digital asset investment options and ensures digital wealth management remains safe and secure.

Competitive yield is one of the prominent features of HEarn. HEarn's assets are kept in a special smart contract. It will dynamically monitor the projects on the mainstream public chains in real-time and select competitive APY (annual percentage yield), safe and prudent projects for investment and mining. All mined tokens will be exchanged into mainstream cryptocurrencies before the expiration and return the principal and interests to users.

Based on Huobi Global's leading security technology, HEarn will make complete investigations into popular projects in mainstream public chains, such as team strength, community popularity, and the number of active addresses to ensure the safety of digital assets. Furthermore, a variety of professional hedging and risk control systems will ensure the safety of assets, so users can enjoy high returns without worrying about the safety of their assets.

To meet the needs of users, asset security, and other factors, HEarn listed BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), and USDT in the first phase. In the later stage, HEarn will support more assets and continue to upgrade in accordance with the changes in user and market demands.

"The iteration of blockchain technology promotes the development of the entire industry, new concepts such NFT (Non-Fungible Token), GameFi, and Metaverse have huge impacts on the market," said Liser Lee, Head of Huobi Wallet."Whether you are a senior investor or a new player, you will always find a suitable investment target in HEarn, to maintain and increase the value of your assets."

A special event is now open to users to experience HEarn. Users deposit digital assets into HEarn and redeem the principal after 7 days, then they can enjoy a 7-day 100% annualized rate of return.

The basic investment limit per user is $1,000 in this launch event, while you can increase the investment limit and ranking by inviting your friends during the sign-up period. Besides, the maximum investment amount will increase by $400 for every successful referral with the maximum investment amount capped at $9,000. (The investment amount will be shared by three available tokens: USDT, ETH, and BTC). In addition, the top 1,000 users will have the chance share an extra reward of 5,000 USDT.

For more information on Huobi Wallet's HEarn, please visit: https://bit.ly/3GiPD35

About Huobi Wallet

Established under the umbrella of Huobi Group – the world-leading blockchain company, Huobi Wallet is a professional, multi-chain light wallet designed by security experts. As an individual entity of the Huobi ecosystem, Huobi Wallet aims to provide a secure, simple to use, and professional digital wallet that supports almost all mainstream public chains and the many tokens on these chains. By integrating a variety of DApp interfaces, Huobi Wallet helps users easily manage multi-chain assets, track their real-time Defi mining income, and claim rewards with just one click.

SOURCE Huobi Wallet