Huobi Wallet Launches Support For Cosmos' ATOM

"Huobi Global is one of the first major exchanges to list ATOM for trading and the Cosmos project has definitely attracted a lot of our users' attention," said Ross Zhang, Huobi Group's Head of Marketing. "Adding support on Huobi Wallet and serving as a validator is another step forward in our efforts to support their entire ecosystem."

Aiming to become the 'internet of blockchains', Cosmos Network's mission is create a secure and scalable blockchain ecosystem that serves as a central hub for decentralized applications across the new token economy.

In addition to charging only 1% commission for delegation service, Huobi Wallet offers one of the only slashing insurance services available on the market, covering possible loss for delegators.

ATOM is the 13th mainchain token supported by Huobi Wallet. Huobi Wallet supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tron (TRX), XRP (XRP), EOS (EOS), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Litecoin (LTC). In addition, Huobi Wallet supports Tron, EOS, and Ontology (ONT) and Ethereum tokens as well as staking service for IOST (IOST), ONT, and ATOM.

In October, Huobi wallet became the first wallet to expand support to cover eight stablecoins, including Tether (USDT), EURT (EURT), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), TrueUSD (TUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Dai (DAI), Stasis EURS (EURS). It is available in English and Chinese and has Japanese and Korean versions as well.

Huobi Wallet is designed to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets. The product allows users to retain control of their private keys and thus full ownership of their digital assets. Moreover, Huobi Wallet leverages multiple blockchain security-related patents, including patents for security isolation and data encryption, to provide state of the art protection for digital assets.

