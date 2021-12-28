Huobi Wallet to Issue 45,000 Ula NFTs to Users, Reflecting Growing Role of NFTs in its Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Wallet, the professional, multi-chain light wallet of the Huobi ecosystem, today announced the launch of Ula NFTs, a unique collection of NFTs that will represent users' individual accounts and identities on the platform. To thank all of its loyal users and celebrate the new year, Huobi Wallet is holding a lucky draw event, during which 45,000 Ula NFTs will be distributed to users for free.

Each Ula NFT will possess unique characteristics and designs. Not only will they represent the official mascot of Huobi Wallet, but they will also have special exclusive features. Users will be able to use Ula NFTs as their personalized social avatar on Huobi Wallet, representing their unique identities on the Huobi Wallet platform. Furthermore, the SSR- and UR-level Ula NFTs can be sold on Opensea , the world's first and largest NFT marketplace.

Event Details:

The special draw will begin at 6:00 PM , Dec. 28, 2021 , UTC . The Ula NFTs will be distributed on Huobi Wallet platform on a random, first-come-first- served basis.





. The Ula NFTs will be distributed on Huobi Wallet platform on a random, first-come-first- basis. Ula NFTs will be classified into five tiers: 7 UR Ula NFTs, 45 SSR Ula NFTs, 450 SR Ula NFTs, and 4800 R Ula NFTs, with the remainder being normal Ula NFTs.





All users who have downloaded Huobi Wallet and successfully registered for an account are entitled to one draw after logging into the campaign page and linking to a wallet address.





Huobi Wallet and successfully registered for an account are entitled to one draw after logging into the campaign page and linking to a wallet address. Users with more than 50 USDT in assets on Huobi Wallet are entitled to an additional draw.





Users who invite a friend to download Huobi Wallet and successfully register for an account are also entitled to another draw.

"We wanted to do something memorable to thank all of our loyal users for sticking with us. We hope that our users will like and cherish these Ula NFTs," said Liser Lee, Head of Huobi Wallet. "We promise to do everything we can to keep Huobi Wallet strong, growing, and competitive for the long run."

The roll-out of Ula NFTs reflects Huobi Wallet's continuous efforts to build out its features and ecosystem. In 2021, Huobi Wallet added three new functions: real-time tracking of mining income, a one-click function to collect mining income from different sources, and a guide for crypto investment products. Users can now transfer assets to nearly twenty different blockchains, such as Heco, BSC, OEC, Polygon, Solana, Avax, and custom networks. In the future, Huobi Wallet will continue to introduce more features, incentives, and special programs, such as a one-click function for users to interact with different Defi sources, convenient cross-chain asset exchange, real-time view of all DAPP rankings, and so on.

For more information about the lucky draw event, please visit here.

About Huobi Wallet

Established under the umbrella of Huobi Group – the world-leading blockchain company, Huobi Wallet is a professional, multi-chain light wallet designed by security experts. As an individual entity of the Huobi ecosystem, Huobi Wallet aims to provide a secure, simple to use, and professional digital wallet that supports almost all mainstream public chains and the many tokens on these chains. By integrating a variety of DApp interfaces, Huobi Wallet helps users easily manage multi-chain assets, track their real-time Defi mining income, and claim rewards with just one click.

SOURCE Huobi Wallet