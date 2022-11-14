Hurdle Launches One-Of-A-Kind Footwear Line Featuring a Technology-Driven Proprietary Matrix for Unrivaled Support and Protection on November 25

Customers receive 20 Percent Off for a One-Day Launch Special on November 25 High-Resolution Images Available Here

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurdle, an innovative footwear brand, announces its tech-infused, athleisure sock line will launch on November 25. Hurdle is breaking the mold within the footwear industry with its precision engineering and patented MicroGravity Matrix - a soft, multi-dimensional support network that offloads weight away from vulnerable areas of the foot and provides unrivaled support and cushioning for all active lifestyles.

In honor of the launch, Hurdle will offer an exclusive 20 percent discount as a special thank you to customers exclusively on November 25. Customers can visit www.hurdleapparel.com/collections to purchase their entire collection starting November 25, Black Friday.

Hurdle's first-of-its-kind proprietary MicroGravity Matrix is engineered to absorb impact and provide optimal cushioning and weight distribution. With over 2,000 micro air channels for ultimate breathability, along with enhanced blister protection from the ultra-thin MicroPly² knitting technology, the athleisure product is a game changer in the circular knitting industry. The sock collection will be available for both men and women and is offered in three different styles and various colors. Individual pairs start at $18.95. Bundling and discount options are also available.

"The Hurdle team is excited about making a difference in people's lives by bringing innovative products to market in a space that is rarely tech-focused," said Taylor Matter, Founder of Hurdle Apparel. "We are in a space that has untapped potential for innovation yet is dominated by fashion. Hurdle's goal is to redefine footwear, make a difference in the lives of others and carve out a space in consumer comfort technologies starting with Hurdle's precision engineered socks."

Hurdle was founded in 2020 after Matter developed an overuse injury, called capsulitis, in his left foot. After overcoming his injury, he was determined to find a solution to ensure that he could continue his active lifestyle without risk of another injury.

Operating its own research and development lab, Hurdle can experiment new ideas and techniques and has some of the best talent in the circular knitting and mechanical engineering industries. The footwear line was co-founded by Tosha Hays, former SPANX Executive and Dorian Lockett.

For more information, visit www.hurdleapparel.com and the whole line of products can be found at www.hurdleapparel.com/collections.

About Hurdle Apparel:

Cofounded in 2020 by Taylor Matter, former Spanx Executive, Tosha Hays and Dorian Lockett, Hurdle apparel was born as a collaboration between world-class engineers, footwear designers and athletes. Hurdle Apparel prides itself on owning their manufacturing, developing their own unique designs and producing original apparel and footwear products that surpass consumer expectations. In addition to redefining the footwear industry, Hurdle believes that innovation starts with education, particularly in STEM fields. A portion of Hurdle's profits is donated to STEM scholarships in underprivileged communities as a result of their deep commitment to investing in the futures of the nation's next generation of innovators.



