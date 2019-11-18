Hurdle Realty Celebrates Half a Century of Bringing Home the American Dream

LOGANVILLE, Ga., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For fifty years, Hurdle Land & Realty has made obtaining the American Dream possible, even for buyers who have struggled with bad credit, foreclosures, or bankruptcies. The Hurdle family has made it their business to make land ownership possible for everyone.

Hurdle Land & Realty has been a thread in the fabric of the Southeast for three generations. Farms have sold throughout the South in nearly every state, including Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. Current President, Geoff Hurdle, has been a licensed real estate agent since 1992, and in 1996 he became a licensed broker. He and his father, Hardy, then moved the company headquarters to Loganville, GA.



Part of Hurdle Land & Realty's success for the past half a century is their minimal requirements for buying land. For decades, buyers have needed only a $295 down payment and nothing else. No credit checks, no application fees, and no closing costs. Under the owner-financed model, buyers can close almost immediately with liberal terms aimed to suit the individual's budget.



The Hurdle family intends to make the American Dream accessible for all for as long as they can, which means a new generation is already learning the ropes. Geoff's daughter Kristen runs the front office at headquarters, and his other daughter, Brittany, is a licensed agent in Tennessee with her focus in the land business.

In the near future, Hurdle knows the business model won't change. As long as buyers have a dream to own property, they will always be able to buy land from Hurdle Land & Realty. At this printing, they are working on two new developments, one in TN and one in GA. Technology is making finding property easier for everyone involved, and Hurdle thinks that's a very good thing.



PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12798783

SOURCE Hurdle Land & Realty

Related Links

https://www.hurdle.com

