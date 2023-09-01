Hurley - the renowned surfing brand mints its NFTs on SKALE Blockchain - Drops on Jump.trade on August 30th

Hurley, the renowned surfing brand, will drop its exclusive gaming and collectible NFTs on Jump.trade. The drop is powered by SKALE blockchain that promises scalability, security, and zero gas fees.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley launches its digital collectible NFTs that will open access to its Super Surfer™ game and the exclusive Hurleyverse™. The NFTs will be minted on the SKALE blockchain and will be dropped on Jump.trade.

The NFTs will enable Hurley fans access to the immersive Web3 surfing game and the surfing sloth NFTs. They can be purchased on Jump.trade, and all these assets have performance advantages and exclusive Hurley-style attributes. Hurley will also be giving physical Hurley hoodies.

SKALE blockchain was preferred considering its scalability, performance, and zero gas fees. With Hurleyverse™, SKALE adds another game to its portfolio of some notable NFT games.

The NFTs will be dropped on Jump.trade, the top-ranking NFT marketplace that has already launched two games, The Hurley drops/Hurleyverse is expected to intensify Jump.trade's position in the global market.

Jack O'Holleran, the CEO and co-founder of the SKALE said "We have believed that games were one of the best candidates to utilize the advantages of SKALE. We are excited to have Hurley mint their NFTs on our blockchain."

Ramkumar Subramaniam, the CEO of Jump.trade stated "Minting the Hurley NFTs on the SKALE blockchain is exciting news. It delights me that they're dropping it on Jump.trade. The strategic collaboration between Jump.trade and SKALE will be the harbinger for a fruitful future!"

The game is expected to have some intriguing and immersive elements like dodging sea monsters and collecting coins. The game is available for download on the Play Store and App Store, and the version of the NFT-integrated game will be updated by the end of September.

ABOUT HURLEY: Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999. Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers and artists and is an iconic global youth culture and beach lifestyle brand.

About SKALE: SKALE is the world's fastest blockchain, designed for fast, secure, user-centric Ethereum scaling. SKALE chains offer zero gas fees to end-users and have advanced features such as on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, zero-cost minting, ML/AI smart contracts, and enhanced security features. SKALE-G is the first fully decentralized Layer 1 permissionless blockchain to roll into Ethereum and use Layer 2 operatorless ZK rollups. The SKALE network enables developers to deploy their own EVM block.

