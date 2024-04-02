NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley, a Bluestar Alliance brand, announces Mamiye Brothers as the new licensee for its women's sportswear and activewear line. Launching January 1, for Spring 2025, this partnership promises to be a step forward in further establishing Hurley's women's category with both innovation and style. Mamiye Brothers are well established within women's fashion, with brands like Scotch & Soda and Kensie Jeans in its portfolio.

Carissa Moore, 5x World Champion and Olympic Gold medalist, will have an integral role working with the Mamiye team to support the Hurley brand, designing, and acting as a consultant to bring added authenticity to the women's side of the business.

Moore shared, "I am super excited about the opportunity to work closely with the new women's sportswear and activewear licensee Mamiye on creating some pieces beyond swim. Outside of the water, I'm constantly on the go and need gear that will keep up. From training, to running errands, catching up with friends, walking the dogs or date night with my hubby, I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to make something fun and functional for every occasion."

Nathan Mamiye, Executive Vice President of Mamiye Brothers, shares "We are honored to embark on this exciting journey with Hurley Womenswear, a brand network whose energy, people, and culture are truly inspiring. The addition of Hurley to Mamiye's portfolio of brands not only complements our current business but also opens new avenues for growth and innovation in womenswear."

Ralph Gindi, Chief Operating Officer of Bluestar Alliance adds, "We know Mamiye Brothers well, having had the pleasure of working with them on other brands in our portfolio, and have always appreciated their ability to expertly adopt and evolve a brand's aesthetic. We are confident, given their keen eye for fashion and function, that Mamiye Brothers is the right partner to elevate the women's category and contribute to the continued success of the Hurley brand."

Hurley is already a well-established leader in surf, skate, and snow – both domestically and intentionally - and looks forward to continued success and growth in this new chapter.

ABOUT Hurley



Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

ABOUT MAMIYE BROTHERS:

Mamiye Brothers stands as America's premier designer, manufacturer, and marketer of fashion apparel brands for babies, children, juniors, young women, and women. Since its establishment in 1947, Mamiye has earned a stellar reputation for its exceptional product quality, unwavering corporate integrity, fashion-forward sensibility, and effective management. Backed by a dedicated team of professionals, Mamiye Brothers oversees a diverse portfolio of globally renowned and highly sought-after evergreen brands. For a complete list of our brands and an overview of our company, please visit www.mamiye.com.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

The firm's investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy, Bluestar Alliance relies on their branding and marketing knowledge, extensive relationships with retail management, strategic partnerships, and brand licensing manufacturing entities. Each brand is uniquely positioned to maintain brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution.

Bluestar Alliance's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. The current portfolio of brands manages more than 300 licensees who distribute product throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and India.

SOURCE Hurley