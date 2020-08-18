Hurley Announces Long-Term Partnership with Black Girls Surf

Rhonda Harper, the founder of Black Girls Surf, has championed women in surf and worked to create a platform to unite people through the sport. As a longtime surfer with aspirations of becoming a professional surfer herself, she understands the need for coaches, mentors and trainers of color and is ecstatic about the partnership. " Today, my vision came to fruition. It hasn't been an easy road but nothing great comes from things being easy. I want to thank Hurley for allowing Black Girls Surf to be the example for the next generation of young women surfers. I see us working together and accomplishing great things in the future. As I always say, if you can't see it, you can't be it."

"We are so excited to be able to partner with Rhonda and BGS! Her love for these young women, and vision for them to get to the world tour level is something we dearly want to be a part of, to help them to progress and achieve their dreams!" says Brett Simpson, US Olympic Surf Coach and Sports Marketing Director/Team Manager at Hurley.

Hurley's marketing initiatives have consistently focused on the brand's core values - with an emphasis on inclusivity, being the "microphone for youth", as well as a brand with a core in surf, skate music & art.

The Hurley Youth program has always been incredibly important, and the brand maintains a huge global roster of youth & professional athletes & ambassadors. "We have a very powerful Surf program, a global footprint, and world renowned coaches in the US, EMEA (Philippe Malvaux), Australia and more," says Simpson. "Philippe Malvaux is from Senegal, and Hurley is already tied to that community. It seemed like a natural fit for Hurley EMEA to help BGS with their African surfers, and for Hurley US to help with the other territories. We have the ability to be feet on the ground to support women/girls who want to surf, as well as amplify diversity in the sport through social media, marketing, etc."

This partnership seeks to expand the inclusivity within the sport of surfing as a whole, as it relates to both race and gender. Together, Hurley and BGS will participate in events, co-sponsor athletes and share the mission of BGS with a larger audience than before. Hurley, with a long-time commitment to inclusion, is excited to be partnering with such an incredible organization and amplify the #solidarityinsurf movement lead by Black Girls Surf.

About Black Girls Surf

Black Girls Surf, founded in 2014, supports girls/women of the diaspora whose career goals are competing in the professional surfing. Through fundraising efforts, BGS has been able to send athletes to compete and train with professionals to ensure that they are prepared. Under BGS, participants have an opportunity to train with world-class surfing professionals. Follow @Blackgirlssurf for more insight into our community.

About Hurley

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com , and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

