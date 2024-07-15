NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world eagerly anticipates the ultimate showcase of athletic competition, the 2024 Summer Olympics, a select group of Hurley athletes are ready to make their mark on this prestigious global stage. Hurley, a Bluestar Alliance brand, proudly announces that its elite athletes have qualified to compete at the highest level of their sport.

Hurley Athletes Set to Make Waves at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Hurley's exceptional lineup includes 5x World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore (USA), 2x World Champion Filipe Toledo (BRA), Connor O'Leary (JPN), Bryan Perez (ELS), and Tiana Hinckel (BRA). These athletes, having excelled in the International Surfing Association and World Surf League Championship Tour, now have the honor of representing their countries at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in front of an enthusiastic and engaged international audience.

"We are thrilled to support our incredible athletes as they prepare for the Summer Games. Our commitment to excellence and supporting the sport of surfing is represented by the talent on our roster," says Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance. "Witnessing our athletes compete at the highest level is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we are proud to stand by them on their journey to and in the Olympics."

The surf competition will take place at the legendary Teahupo'o, a renowned break in Tahiti, a French Polynesian island famed for its challenging and awe-inspiring waves. Here, the world's best surfers will compete fiercely, striving to bring honor to their respective countries.

It's been a long road to Tahiti and the Summer Olympic Games — a moment years in the making for these athletes — but the journey reaches its peak from July 27, 2024 – August 5, 2024. Tune in as Hurley's top athletes make history and inspire a whole new generation of surfers around the globe.

About Hurley

Born from Water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, snowboarders, and tastemakers, growing into a global youth culture brand with deep roots deep in beach lifestyle. With strong youth programs on both coasts, Hurley helps thousands of kids excel at their sport, upholding a tradition of believing in and supporting promising up and comers. A unique blend of style and performance has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for innovation both in and out of water. You can find the world of Hurley on www.hurley.com, and follow our journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

The firm's investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy, Bluestar Alliance relies on their branding and marketing knowledge, extensive relationships with retail management, strategic partnerships, and brand licensing manufacturing entities. Each brand is uniquely positioned to maintain brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution.

Bluestar Alliance's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. The current portfolio of brands manages more than 300 licensees who distribute product throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and India.

For inquiries:

Sarah Rosen

[email protected]

SOURCE Hurley