Hurley)( Pro Surfer Carissa Moore Wins BIG in LE(MOORE) at the Surf Ranch Pro

June 1, 2023

LEMOORE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley)(, the iconic action sports brand, secured a first-place win by team rider, Carissa Moore, at the Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer in Lemoore, California. This latest win marks Moore's ascent to the top of the World Surf League's ranking, putting her on track to make a historic run at a 6th World Championship.

Photos courtesy of World Surf League
Carissa Moore, who won wearing Hurley's Plumeria Soft Waist Boardshorts which she designed as part of the Spring 2023 Hurley x Moore Aloha collection, scored a 16.53 in a tight final round. Following this latest win, Moore moves up to the #1 spot on the WSL's 2023 ranking and jumps back into the yellow jersey. Moore's next competition is the Surf City El Salvador Pro from June 9th-18th. Here's the link to shop the entire Carissa Collection

Hurley's Head of Sports Marketing, Brett Simpson reflects, "What a performance! In such a high stress environment, Riss didn't let the nerves hinder her ability and she looked so on point! Huge rail maneuvers, long deep barrels, linked to perfection. She left no doubt she was going to walk away with her second Surf Ranch Trophy!" For the Hurley Men Felipe Toledo placed an impressive third.

ABOUT HURLEY: Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

