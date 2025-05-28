NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurley, the global apparel and lifestyle brand, and Travis Barker, the world-renowned drummer and producer, just lit the fuse on the most exciting collab of 2025! Get ready, because this isn't your average surf brand capsule—it's the counterculture spirit of Southern California.

HURLEY UNVEILS FIRST-EVER GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR CAMPAIGN FEATURING TRAVIS BARKER

As both the first brand ambassador and the creative force behind the capsule collection, Barker's distinct influence is woven throughout every element of the limited-edition drop and innovative campaign. The collection includes tees and sweatshirts adorned with camo print, skull motifs, old English graphics, checker print, and more; while classic chino pants, shorts, and overalls evoke Barker's wardrobe staples. Punk-inspired surf and swim featuring Hurley's award-winning boardshort technology, as well as accessories including sunglasses, footwear, and headwear round out the collection.

An artist who needs no introduction, Barker's connection with the Hurley brand spans decades and is rooted in a shared history of the Southern California pop-punk and surf scenes. When Blink-182 was blowing up stages on Warped Tour in the early 2000s, Travis wasn't just wearing Hurley tees—he was living the California cool lifestyle that defined the era (and style) of the time. Now, over twenty years later, Hurley and Travis are making it official with the Hurley x Travis Barker collection.

"This collaboration is special for us as it showcases the synergy between the spirit and excitement of Hurley in its early days with who we are now as an internationally established brand with the power to do something really loud and exciting," says Joey Gabbay, CEO at Bluestar Alliance, Hurley's parent company. "Hurley has always believed that music and art are the common threads that bring us all together and having a legendary artist like Travis create custom designs and fits based on his own personal style sealed the deal for us. We strive for authenticity in everything we do, and this collaboration is a perfect symbol of that dedication."

Shot at his recording studio and on the streets of California, the campaign captures the synergy and chemistry between Hurley and Barker. Photographed among the musical instruments that Barker has used to become the force he is today, mixed with his personal collectibles including cars, bikes, and motorcycles, these details highlight Barker's storied career and rebellious personal style while emphasizing the enthusiasm both Barker and Hurley share for creativity and innovation.

"This collection represents everything I love about the lifestyle I've carved out for myself," says Barker. "It's tattooed and poetic, chaotic and precise—a beautiful contradiction that just works. It's made for people like me, the punk kids, the surf community and the people who can't help but create. I love the freedom I was given with this process and believe that really comes through in the product and designs."

The Hurley x Travis Barker Collection is now available globally at hurley.com and select retailers with prices ranging from $50 - $125. For more information, visit https://www.hurley.com/ or follow Hurley on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and X.

For media inquiries for Hurley, please contact:

Caesarine Novello

[email protected]

For media inquiries for Travis Barker, please contact:

Jenni Weinman

[email protected]

ABOUT HURLEY

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com, and our Facebook, X, TikTok, Threads and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

ABOUT TRAVIS BARKER

Travis Barker is an American musician and producer who has sold millions of records with his bands blink-182, Transplants, +44, and as a solo artist. Known to be one of the greatest drummers of all time, Barker has established himself as a uniquely versatile drummer, producer, and collaborator across multiple music genres including hip-hop, alternative rock, pop, dance, and country.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management company that owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of premium fashion, lifestyle, and consumer brands. The portfolio spans a range of luxury and contemporary brands, with over $10 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance's network of domestic and international partners offers the opportunity to take niche and established brands and grow them into worldwide lifestyle brands. The company manages a portfolio of over 500 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 500 stores throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, and India.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678192/Hurley_x_Travis_Barker.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551817/Hurley_Logo.jpg