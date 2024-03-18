Market Leader's Best-Selling Slow Juicer Makes North American Debut

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUROM, the inventor of the slow juicer with millions of sales globally, today announced the launch of its H320 Slow Juicer, expanding its robust portfolio of quality appliances.

Highly favored by juicing aficionados around the world, the all-new H320 Slow Juicer from HUROM was meticulously optimized to yield ultra-low pulp juice while still making loading and prep as convenient as ever.

HUROM Expands Portfolio With H320 Slow Juicer

Designed to elevate the juicing experience, features include:

Self-Feeding Mega Hopper : An enlarged, 2L self-feeding hopper makes it easy to load large amounts of produce at once – including full-sized apples or oranges – with a second inlet for adding ingredients at any time, even when the juicer is in use.

: An enlarged, 2L self-feeding hopper makes it easy to load large amounts of produce at once – including full-sized apples or oranges – with a second inlet for adding ingredients at any time, even when the juicer is in use. Automatic Cutting Function : Simply place all desired fruits and vegetables into the hopper and it will automatically begin to extract juice– no chopping or prep work required!

Low Pulp Juicing Mechanism : Inside the chamber, a spiral auger provides powerful extraction while the fine mesh strainer effectively filters out pulp.

Slow Squeeze Technology : Mimicking the motion of hand-squeezing, the rotating brush slowly circles at 17rpm to aid with extracting all essential nutrients and vitamins from the ingredients and ensure the juice is evenly and smoothly extracted.

"The HUROM H320 Slow Juicer has received enthusiastic testimonials overseas due to its thoughtful design and unmatched performance," said Brian A. Crandall, Director of Marketing. "We're thrilled to bring this revolutionized juicer to the North American market and make it easier than ever for consumers to maximize their consumption of healthy fruits and vegetables as well as lead a healthier lifestyle."

Available in black, white, and green, the H320 Slow Juicer has a sleek exterior and a modern and compact build. As with all HUROM products, it is crafted from premium materials that are 100% BPA-free.

The HUROM H320 Easy Clean Slow Juicer is available now for $599 on HUROM.com.

For more information on HUROM, please visit https://www.hurom.com/.

About HUROM

Founded in 1974, HUROM is a kitchen appliance brand that offers a variety of tools that are ideal for making juices and smoothies from veggies, fruits, leafy greens, and nuts. HUROM's patented Slow Squeezing Technology squeezes out juice instead of shredding fruits and vegetables like other juicers and blenders, thereby minimizing damage to ingredients and keeping natural taste and nutrition intact. Since its founding, HUROM has become the world's largest seller of slow juicers.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HUROM