NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUROM, the inventor of the slow juicer with millions of sales globally, proudly announces the launch of its newest model in the Easy Clean Series: the H70 Easy Clean Slow Juicer. Striking the perfect balance between size and functionality, the new juicer has a modern and compact build designed to fit seamlessly on kitchen countertops.

HUROM Launches H70 Easy Clean Slow Juicer Building Upon The Success Of Its Popular Series

With patented Slow Squeeze Technology, the H70 Easy Clean Slow Juicer rotates at 70 RPM to minimize damage to ingredients and ensure their natural taste and nutrients remain intact. For a high yield and low pulp, the juicer's enlarged self-feeding hopper and chamber can handle large amounts of produce at one time, and its unique two-part auger meshes together to squeeze out every single last drop of juice.

Equipped with HUROM's upgraded easy clean chamber set, its elongated grooves allow consumers to enjoy juicing without the aftermath of extensive and time-consuming cleaning. For simplified maintenance, individual parts detach and intuitively reconnect for hassle-free use.

"Consumers have favored the models in our Easy Clean Series due to their easy-to-use and even easier-to-clean features," said Brian A. Crandall, Director of Marketing. "Ideal for beginner or expert juicers alike, we're excited to introduce the H70 Easy Clean Slow Juicer, a mid-size juicer that is still highly effective for producing nutrient-dense, quality juice."

The HUROM H70 Easy Clean Slow Juicer is now available on HUROM.com, retailing at $599.

In celebration of Mother's Day, between April 26, 2024, and May 12, 2024, customers can apply the code HEALTHYMOM to enjoy a $100 discount on popular slow juicer models, including the H70, H320, H400, and H310.

About HUROM

Founded in 1974, HUROM is a kitchen appliance brand that offers a variety of tools that are ideal for making juices and smoothies from veggies, fruits, leafy greens, and nuts. HUROM's patented Slow Squeezing Technology squeezes out juice instead of shredding fruits and vegetables like other juicers and blenders, thereby minimizing damage to ingredients and keeping natural taste and nutrition intact. Since its founding, HUROM has become the world's largest seller of slow juicers.

