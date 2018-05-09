Huron Capital Launches New Third-Party Logistics Platform

Direct Connect Logistix is a nationwide transportation and logistics services company led by co-founder and CEO Roger Singh, co-founder and President Greg Humrichouser and Vice President John Leininger. DCL is a premier provider of domestic brokerage services for shippers across the U.S. This investment marks the second platform launch for Huron in 2018.

DCL works with an extensive network of prequalified carriers to offer truckload, partial truckload, expedited freight, small parcel, and air freight brokerage solutions to customers primarily in the food and beverage, plastic containers and packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. Singh, Humrichouser and Leininger will continue in their leadership roles after the investment.

In a joint statement, Singh, Humrichouser and Leininger said: "At the core of DCL is the strong brand and business we have built, and we are confident in our belief that Huron Capital is the right partner to help us accelerate our growth, while maintaining the connections and culture that we have very intentionally created. We believe Huron Capital's experience and investment will provide opportunities for DCL to expand service offerings, enhance our geographic footprint, and expand the platform through acquisitions."

With this investment, Huron Capital believes Direct Connect Logistix is poised to capitalize on the fragmented and fast growing domestic freight brokerage market. The investment in DCL is Huron Capital's 13th platform in the business services sector.

"Huron Capital has a history of investing in both the transportation industry and growing businesses with dynamic cultures based on hiring talented, dedicated people, which made DCL a great fit," said Matt Hare, Partner at Huron Capital. "DCL's founders have institutionalized their entrepreneurial approach to freight brokerage management, developing strong talent within their organization, which we believe provides a solid foundation as we pursue new growth, both organically and through acquisition."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Founded in 1999, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit www.huroncapital.com.

