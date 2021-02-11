Huron Capital Names Jim Mahoney Managing Partner Alongside Brian Demkowicz

Since joining Huron Capital in 2007, Mahoney has led numerous successful investments for the Firm and has served on over a dozen portfolio company boards. Although his experience covers a range of industries, he is focused primarily on niche segments within the business services space, including facility, infrastructure, and utility services.

In his new role, Mahoney will manage Huron Capital's day-to-day operations while continuing to lead new investment opportunities. In addition to his portfolio company board roles and his role as a key member of the investment committee, he has been added to the Huron Capital Board.

Brian Demkowicz, Huron Capital Co-Founder, will remain actively involved as part of the Firm's leadership team through his continuing role as Managing Partner alongside Mahoney and will continue to provide oversight of Huron Capital's investment and fundraising strategies. In addition, Demkowicz has assumed the role of Chairman focusing on strategic and value-creation activities.

"I am excited about Huron Capital's future under Jim's leadership. Our succession strategy is the product of thoughtful planning over the past two years to ensure that this important transition occurs in a measured, methodical, and transparent way for our team and investors," Demkowicz said. "This move greatly enhances our senior leadership team and provides a strong foundation for our continued success. Jim has earned his stripes as a strong leader and successful investor, making him thoroughly qualified to take on this leadership position."

"I am extremely proud of our team and the strong investment franchise we have built over the past 22 years. I remain deeply committed to Huron Capital and continue to devote all my professional time and effort toward the Firm," Demkowicz said. "I am extremely grateful for the continued support of our investment partners and believe that our senior leadership team is well-positioned to build upon Huron Capital's successful legacy and lead the Firm into its next phase of growth and prosperity."

Said Mahoney: "Brian has established a world-class investment platform that has successfully navigated through multiple market cycles by relying on its operationally-focused investment approach and outstanding people. I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the next generation of senior investment professionals and lead the Firm through its next exciting chapter. In the coming years, we will be focused on building upon our considerable accomplishments over the past two decades to achieve new levels of success."

Mahoney holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Villanova University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. He currently serves on the board of six active Huron Capital portfolio companies, including Albireo Energy, Sciens Building Solutions, and Sunland Asphalt & Construction.

Full biographies of all executives named in this release can be found at: www.huroncapital.com/team.

About Huron Capital

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity platform with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. An early pioneer of the buy-and-build approach, Huron Capital has successfully established six private equity funds aggregating nearly $2.0 billion in committed capital and invested in over 200 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the Firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital focuses on niche segments within the business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials sectors. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

Certain information herein may contain forward-looking statements which are provided to assist the reader in understanding the beliefs and opinions with respect to future opportunities as perceived by Huron Capital and others quoted herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance in future periods to differ materially from any projections or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The issuer of these statements undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or estimates or opinions should change except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

