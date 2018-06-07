Huron Capital Sells Controlling Interest in Good Sportsman Marketing to Sentinel Capital Partners

Huron Capital acquired a controlling interest in GSM in June 2016 in collaboration with the GSM management team, led by CEO Eddie Castro. The platform was supported by seasoned Huron Capital Operating Partners Mike Owens and Rich Krause. Over the past two years, Huron Capital helped GSM identify and complete three add-on acquisitions as part of its strategic plan, including HME Products, Bullseye Camera Systems, and Scent Web.

"We believed there was a great opportunity to recapitalize GSM in partnership with its management team to provide them support to execute our plan to consolidate the highly fragmented hunting products industry. We have enjoyed working with GSM's passionate management team to execute that growth plan," said Sean Roberts, Partner at Huron Capital. "We believe GSM is in a strong position to thrive under new ownership because of the solid foundation that was enhanced by Huron Capital."

"Partnering with Huron Capital to execute our growth initiatives was an incredible experience," said Eddie Castro, CEO of GSM. "We are thankful for the support the firm provided, and look forward to further developing the great base that's been built in our next chapter with Sentinel."

Robert W. Baird served as financial advisor and Dykema served as legal advisor to Huron Capital for the transaction.

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Founded in 1999, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit www.huroncapital.com.

