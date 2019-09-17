Huron Capital's Albireo Energy Acquires Environmental Energy Corp.

DETROIT, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital announced today its building automation and energy services platform, Albireo Energy, has acquired Environmental Energy Corp. (EEC), a provider of energy management systems for large commercial and higher education buildings.

Headquartered in Deer Park, New York, EEC was founded in 1982 by Bob Estabrook. EEC provides energy management systems for large commercial and higher education buildings, primarily in the New York metropolitan area. The addition of EEC is the second tuck-in acquisition for Albireo's New York division, expanding its presence in an extremely competitive market.

"Albireo's past successes, especially in the New York market, give us confidence that the integration and growth potential will benefit our current customers and employees," said Estabrook, who will remain with the company during an integration process. "I look forward to helping with the integration process and am excited about the combined company's ability to capitalize on new opportunities through our pooled talent and capabilities."

Huron Capital formed Albireo in 2014 with the goal of building an industry leader in the fast-growing U.S. market for energy efficiency, building automation and energy management. To date, Albireo has invested in 16 companies through 10 separate acquisitions. Albireo also is one of 15 Huron Capital ExecFactor® initiatives, which combines a CEO's industry expertise with Huron Capital's extensive investment experience and committed capital.

"EEC represents a strong geographic and strategic fit for Albireo Energy," said Jim Mahoney, senior partner at Huron Capital. "Its location and resources were an attractive addition for one of our fastest-growing portfolio companies, and we look forward to leveraging its expertise and network to help Albireo continue to grow in the New York metro market."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® and buy-and-build investment models. We prefer complex situations where we believe we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational and strategic resources, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Over the past two decades, Huron Capital has successfully established six investment funds totaling approximately $1.8 billion in capital and has completed over 175 transactions throughout North America. Huron Capital portfolio companies have had aggregate annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion, 15,000 employees and operated over 325 facilities. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally sound companies that the firm believes can benefit from its operational approach to creating value. These transactions typically take the form of equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

