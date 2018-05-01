Huron Capital's Albireo Energy Adds Eighth Company to Platform

Huron Capital believes the transaction underscores the firm's ability to identify investment opportunities with growth potential and maintain deal momentum in a private equity market that is experiencing a decline in deal volume. It also marks the eighth add-on for Albireo, which is an ExecFactor® executive-led platform initiative launched by Huron Capital to provide smart building automation and energy services to commercial and institutional customers throughout the U.S. The acquisition is expected to bolster Albireo's presence in the New York City region and expand its capabilities in systems integration.

Founded in 1981, EMCC provides integrated building solutions across diverse markets, including universities, healthcare institutions, and commercial facilities, throughout the New York City area. Primary offerings include the installation, operation and maintenance of air volume systems, heating/air conditioning ventilation, and security and access control.

"We are very excited to become part of the Albireo Energy family and to have access to the operational expertise and industry knowledge of Huron Capital," said John Piraino, President of EMCC. "Most importantly, we will be able to bring more resources to the market and our current customers, and our employees will have greater opportunities for growth as part of the larger Albireo organization."

"Last year we doubled our presence in the New York area and the EMCC acquisition adds to this momentum, further affirming the Huron Capital business case for Albireo's continued growth in the fragmented building automation and energy services market," said Phil Rogers, CEO of Albireo Energy. "We believe EMCC's sustainable energy savings and infrastructure offerings coupled with its long-standing tradition of excellent service improves our ability to serve key markets key in the region."

Huron Capital formed Albireo in 2014 to pursue the vast building automation services and energy efficiency markets in the U.S., which are expected to experience continued growth in the coming years. In addition to the EMCC transaction, Albireo has completed seven acquisitions over the past four years. Those companies include Energy Options, Electronic Controls Systems, Energy Systems Technologies, Green Total Solutions, Sky Technologies, GxP Automation, and Advance Power Control.

"Albireo exemplifies Huron Capital's ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model," said Jim Mahoney, Senior Partner at Huron Capital. "Over the last four years we have collaborated with Phil and the Albireo team to aggressively identify and pursue opportunities to enhance the platform's service offerings and customer base, resulting in what we see as eight impactful acquisitions."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Founded in 1999, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 150 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit www.huroncapital.com.

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About Energy Management Control Corporation

Founded in 1981, Energy Management Control Corporation (EMCC) provides building automation and integration services to commercial buildings as well as healthcare facilities and universities throughout the Greater New York City region. They offer controls to operate and maintain variable air volume systems, heating air conditioning ventilation, and security and access control. For more information, visit http://emcccontrols.com/.

