Huron Capital's Direct Connect Logistix Names Richard Piontek as CEO of Parent Company DCL Holdings

DETROIT, Mich., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huron Capital Partners' ("Huron Capital") portfolio company, Direct Connect Logistix ("Direct Connect") – an Indianapolis-based leading provider of logistics management and specialty freight brokerage services – today named industry expert Richard Piontek as CEO of DCL Holdings, the organization's parent company. This hire is the latest in a series of strategic business moves by Direct Connect which have transformed the company into a rapidly growing, scalable 3PL platform.

Piontek – who brings with him more than 30 years of logistics experience and a successful record in driving growth through acquisitions – will focus efforts on further defining Direct Connect's strategy, capitalizing on the potential to acquire companies consistent with identified business goals, and seamlessly integrating any new additions into DCL Holdings. He will work closely with Greg Humrichouser, CEO and co-founder of Direct Connect, who will continue to lead the momentum that Direct Connect has successfully driven through growth performance and dynamic supply chain initiatives.

"As CEO and co-founder of Direct Connect, I am committed to ensuring the company achieves its full potential," said Humrichouser. "We have instilled great momentum, a very strong platform, and a compelling vision for the future, and I am pleased that we could recruit Rich to join our team in taking Direct Connect to the next level."

Piontek most recently served as president of managed transportation at TA Services, a logistics and supply chain solutions provider based in Mansfield, Texas. Previously, he served as Chairman of eCapital LLC, a funding platform for transportation, logistics and manufacturing companies. Throughout his career, Piontek has found his success in completing mergers and acquisitions in the logistics industry.

Huron Capital secured its investment in the third-party logistics platform in May 2018.

"We want to thank Greg for his continued leadership and insight," said Brian Walker, Chairman of Direct Connect and Partner, Huron Capital. "He and his team have done an outstanding job of building Direct Connect into a platform that we can continue to build upon. He will continue to play a critical role in Direct Connect's future, as we echo his enthusiasm in bringing Rich into the fold. We believe he has the right experience and cultural fit to further the success of 3PL platform through rapid growth and scale."

About Huron Capital

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity platform with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. An early pioneer of the buy-and-build approach, Huron Capital has successfully established six private equity funds aggregating nearly $2.0 billion in committed capital and invested in over 200 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the Firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital focuses on niche segments within the business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials sectors. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Direct Connect Logistix

Direct Connect Logistix, Inc. provides logistics management and specialty freight brokerage services principally for domestic truckload shippers. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the business has been in operation since 2009. For more information, please visit: www.dclogistix.com.

Certain information herein may contain forward-looking statements which are provided to assist the reader in understanding the beliefs and opinions with respect to future opportunities as perceived by Huron Capital and others quoted herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance in future periods to differ materially from any projections or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The issuer of these statements undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or estimates or opinions should change except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

