Huron Capital's InterVision Announces Sixth Add-on Acquisition

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital today announced its information technology solutions platform, InterVision, has acquired SeyVu, a company that specializes in machine learning and artificial intelligence, and all of its related interests, assets and intellectual properties.

SeyVu's data analysis capabilities include fraud prevention, voice of customer, supply chain, market research, investment research, brand management and other data-intensive applications.

"Machine learning and artificial intelligence are fast-growing technologies that are disrupting many industries," said Aaron Stone, president and CEO of InterVision. "Our clients need to quickly transform their data into actionable solutions and accelerate their digital transformation journey to stay competitive. SeyVu has the methodology and experience to help our clients shift from being retrospective and reactive in analysis of data to being predictive, prescriptive and proactive."

Folsom, California-based SeyVu was founded in 2016 and helped to drive the adoption of data science applications by many corporations. Today, SeyVu helps to make data driven decisions accessible to private and public sector companies that want to improve their profitability and capture the benefits of big data.

"SeyVu is committed to implementing advanced analytics, AI and data science applications across industries ranging from high-tech, consumer, manufacturing, education and government," said Harsha Gopianandan, CEO and founder of SeyVu. "Joining forces with InterVision is expected to open new opportunities to work on leading-edge projects to help clients improve business outcomes during this exciting time for the IT industry."

Huron Capital partnered with Santa Clara, California-based InterVision in 2016 to pursue opportunities in the rapidly growing IT solutions industry. Over the last three years, InterVision has also merged with or acquired Fotis Networks, Infiniti Consulting Group, Bluelock, Netelligent, and Independent Technology Group. With InterVision and Huron Capital's support, SeyVu has an opportunity to expand its expertise and service offerings to a broader range of clients and projects.

"InterVision has been growing quickly over the past three years as it has added new capabilities and expanded its range of expertise," said Matt Hare, Partner at Huron Capital. "The acquisition of SeyVu is another exciting addition that we expect will elevate InterVision's position in the marketplace."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® and buy-and-build investment models. We prefer complex situations where we believe we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational and strategic resources, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Over the past two decades, Huron Capital has successfully established six investment funds totaling approximately $1.8 billion in capital and has completed over 175 transactions throughout North America. Huron Capital portfolio companies have had aggregate annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion, 15,000 employees and operated over 325 facilities. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally sound companies that the firm believes can benefit from its operational approach to creating value. These transactions typically take the form of equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision's mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology through a consultative approach. As a strategic service provider, the company delivers innovation through a broad portfolio of IT managed services, on-premise solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today's dynamic IT market. InterVision's vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and St. Louis, Mo., as well as offices and data centers in the Central and Western U.S. For more information on InterVision's offerings, visit www.intervision.com.

Contact:

Brent Snavely, Director

Lambert & Co.

(313) 309-9516

bsnavely@lambert.com

SOURCE Huron Capital

Related Links

http://www.huroncapital.com

