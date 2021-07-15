Huron Capital's Pueblo Mechanical & Controls Expands Footprint with Texas Acquisition

DETROIT, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital Partners ("Huron Capital") announced today that its HVAC and plumbing installation, retrofit and repair services platform, Pueblo Mechanical & Controls ("Pueblo"), has acquired Infinity Contractors ("Infinity"), a transaction that will give the company a strong and growing presence in Texas.

Founded in 1994, Infinity is based in Fort Worth, Texas – a metro area with more than 7.5 million people. Over the past 27 years, Infinity has developed many long-term strategic partnerships with customers, sub-contractors, and vendors, throughout Fort Worth, Dallas, and other key markets throughout the state. Led by father and son, Jim Salter and JB Salter, Infinity has achieved deep-rooted success by forming customer-centric relationships and cultivating an exceptional culture for its employees.

Infinity, like Pueblo, is a provider of HVAC and plumbing installation, replacement, and preventative maintenance services for commercial clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our leadership team is thrilled to partner with Infinity on our expansion into the Texas market. Infinity adds meaningful scale and resources to help accelerate our next phase of growth," said Pueblo CEO, Dan Bueschel. "Jim and JB have built a tremendous company with a strong culture, experienced technicians, and a devoted commitment to customers. We are very confident that we can build on these efforts as we work together to drive growth into the future."

Pueblo has completed seven acquisitions since Huron Capital partnered with Bueschel in 2017 to acquire Pueblo and pursue an ExecFactor® buy-and-build strategy in the commercial HVAC and plumbing market in the Sun Belt region of the United States.

"There is a strong alignment of culture and pride of work that exists between Pueblo and Infinity," said Huron Capital Partner, Scott Hauncher. "With its solid reputation, experience, and resource capabilities, Infinity is well positioned to be a platform for meaningful growth throughout the region."

About Huron Capital

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity platform with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. An early pioneer of the buy-and-build approach, Huron Capital has successfully established six private equity funds aggregating nearly $2.0 billion in committed capital and invested in over 220 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the Firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital focuses on niche segments within commercial & industrial services, professional services and the consumer services sectors. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Pueblo Mechanical & Controls

Pueblo Mechanical & Controls performs a broad offering of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, replacement, retrofit, repair, and installation services for commercial facilities, school districts, governmental agencies, and municipalities throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2001 with a focus on delivering the highest-quality execution and customer service. Pueblo has an over 20-year history of consistently performing work while demonstrating honesty, dedication, and integrity, resulting in strong, long-lasting customer relationships. For more information, please visit: www.pueblo-mechanical.com.

About Infinity Contractors

Infinity is a premier full-service mechanical contractor serving Fort Worth, Dallas, and surrounding areas in Texas. For nearly 30 years, Infinity has been providing high-quality HVAC and plumbing solutions and services to its broad customer base including mechanical system installation, maintenance, plumbing, process and industrial piping, fabrication and more. Infinity has core end-market experience in education, government, industrial, and commercial facilities. For more information, please visit: www.infinitycontractors.com.

