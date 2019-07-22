Huron Capital's Sciens Building Solutions Completes St. Petersburg, Florida Acquisition

DETROIT, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huron Capital today announced its fire service and integrated solutions ExecFactor® platform Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") has acquired St. Petersburg, Florida-based Critical System Solutions ("CSS"), a provider of full-service, comprehensive life safety systems and products.

Critical System Solutions was founded in 2005 and specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of fire detection, security, access control and sprinkler systems. CSS services the commercial, retail, industrial, educational, hospitality and healthcare markets with its dedicated team of experienced and highly-trained professionals in the fire and commercial security industry. The company has also received accolades from Notifier by Honeywell, the largest manufacturer of engineered fire alarm systems, as a two-time recipient of its Diamond Award, which recognizes outstanding sales and service.

"We believe Critical System Solutions' commitment to delivering the highest level of customer service, along with its strong service capabilities, make the company a great fit for our Sciens family," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "The CSS team joins the hundreds of existing Sciens employees across the state of Florida, which we expect will allow us to provide unparalleled levels of local service to existing and new customers."

This transaction represents the latest acquisition for Sciens since Huron Capital formed the platform in 2016 to pursue a buy-and-build investment strategy in the fire service and integrated solutions sector. Sciens increased its Florida presence earlier this year with the acquisitions of Miami-based Empire Electric Maintenance, and Service and Empire Fire Safety.

"Critical System Solutions' strong market presence on the west coast of Florida will further bolster our foothold in the state," said Huron Capital Senior Partner Jim Mahoney. "We continue to look for additional partnership opportunities to support our accelerated growth strategy across the country."

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® and buy-and-build investment models. We prefer complex situations where we believe we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational and strategic resources, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Over the past two decades, Huron Capital has successfully established six investment funds totaling approximately $1.8 billion in capital and has completed over 175 transactions throughout North America. Huron Capital portfolio companies have had aggregate annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion, 15,000 employees and operated over 325 facilities. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that the firm believes can benefit from its operational approach to creating value. These transactions typically take the form of equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Critical System Solutions

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Critical System Solutions provides design, installation and maintenance of fire alarm systems, fire sprinkler systems, CCTV, security, access control, wireless emergency call and Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDA) systems. The Company has a fleet of over 40 dedicated dispatch trucks and a staff of highly trained industry professionals in fire alarm, fire sprinkler and commercial security sectors. For more information, please visit: www.criticalsystemsolutions.com.

