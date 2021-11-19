Huron Valley Physicians Association Joins VillageMD and Expands its Footprint in Michigan

CHICAGO and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today that Huron Valley Physicians Association (HVPA) will join the organization in early December.

Nearly 400 experienced providers participate with HVPA, including primary care physicians and specialists. The independent providers will continue to offer their healthcare services throughout Southeast Michigan, including Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Western Wayne counties.

"We're thrilled to welcome HVPA's experienced providers to VillageMD. Our organizations have a number of synergies, including our mission to deliver the best possible patient experiences in a value-based care model," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "This partnership will offer enhanced services and support to accelerate the exceptional care the providers are offering patients in Michigan."

VillageMD strengthens independent primary care providers, known as affiliate providers, with the tools to become leaders in value-based care. VillageMD offers the solutions and services they need to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient and physician satisfaction, and lower the total cost of care, benefiting patients, providers and payers. HVPA's physicians can benefit from using both VillageMD's enhanced technology as well as the continued use of HealthFocus, a population health tool.

"After learning about VillageMD, we knew we are stronger together than apart. Both our respected providers and their patients will benefit from VillageMD's support in helping independent practices be successful in a risk-based reimbursement environment," said Jeffrey Sanfield, M.D., president of HVPA. "We're aligned with VillageMD's vision for a care delivery model that's focused on value-based healthcare. This also gives the best opportunity to offer patients in Michigan options and choices when selecting a healthcare provider."

To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 17 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

SOURCE VillageMD

Related Links

http://www.villageMD.com

