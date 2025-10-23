HURRICANE ANNOUNCES MODEL REFRESH FOR SUNDECK 2690

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Boats, legendary innovator in versatile deck boat designs, announced today it has redesigned the classic, Yacht Series Hurricane SunDeck 2690 for model year 2026. Fitting between the SunDeck 2600 and the recently released SunDeck 3200, the SunDeck 2690 is the perfect blend of style, comfort and new technology to deliver an exceptional on the water experience for families and friends.

With an overall length of 26 feet, 4 inches and a 9-foot beam, the SunDeck 2690 is a confident cruiser built to navigate larger bodies of water with ease. Yacht Certified and rated for up to 450 horsepower, it offers both generous capacity and powerful performance.

"The SunDeck series is all about delivering stylish, memorable moments on the water," said Jeff Kinsey, vice president and general manager, Hurricane Boats. "To add to the experience, we've updated the furniture and helm for greater comfort and intuitive control, allowing owners to focus on what truly matters - fun, connection, and time well spent with family and friends."

Key Features include:

Updated furniture throughout paired with Soft Touch vinyl and Cool Touch seating options deliver enhanced comfort and a premium feel for all passengers; while keeping seat surfaces comfortable so guests can enjoy lasting performance season after season.

The helm features a standard 9-inch display or an optional 12-inch upgrade, with round gauges available for either size. Displays feature a sleek digital switching system with a custom user interface putting control of audio, lighting, and more at the captain's fingertips, with a clear visual representation of the boat and how the lighting is being used. This allows for full customization of the lighting experience and clear control of onboard systems.

A newly designed lockable glove box keeps gear and personal items safe and organized, giving you peace of mind while you focus on fun.

Treat pets to first-class hydration with an all-new doggie bowl and mat, designed for easy access, stability, and effortless cleaning.

Additional updates for model year 2026 outside of the SD 2690 include:

New "Patio" Option: Available on select FunDeck models, this feature adds an extended platform at the stern, creating additional space for relaxation or activities.

New RL (Rear Lounge) Layout: Introduced in the FunDeck lineup, this configuration allows passengers to comfortably lounge facing the rear, enhancing the on-water experience.

For more information on the SunDeck 2690, Hurricane or its full line of deck boats, please visit www.hurricaneboats.com.

